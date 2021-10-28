Submit Release
Two Arrested in Ongoing Rutherford County Drug Case

MURFREESBORO – Two Murfreesboro residents face various drug-related and firearms charges as the result of an ongoing drug investigation by special agents with the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division and detectives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

On Wednesday, authorities executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Wenlon Drive in Murfreesboro. As a result, agents and detectives discovered approximately 21 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Authorities also seized two firearms and more than $3,000 in cash.

Agents and detectives subsequently arrested and charged Nathaniel Lamont Buchanan (DOB 12-27-85) with one count each of Possession of Cocaine for Resale, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities arrested and charged Yoshani King (DOB 8-29-89) with one count each of Possession of Cocaine for Resale, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Following the arrests, authorities booked Buchanan and King into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Nathaniel Buchanan (LEFT) & Yoshani King (RIGHT)

