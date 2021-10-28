Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,468 in the last 365 days.

Gorbea Delivers New Transparency to Redistricting with Census Data Block Explorer

PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island's once-a-decade redistricting process is underway, and Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is launching a new resource that brings added transparency to a process that greatly affects voter participation in Rhode Island.

Secretary Gorbea's interactive Census Data Block Explorer empowers users to dig deeper into population and demographic data at the census block level. Users can select multiple blocks simultaneously to compare data and explore census block data within current legislative districts.

"I will always work to democratize data for all Rhode Islanders with smart, efficient use of state resources," said Secretary Gorbea. "The redrawing of district lines every ten years must be data driven, transparent, and open to public scrutiny. This ensures a clear process with true community participation."

This resource is Secretary Gorbea's latest effort to democratize 2020 Census data for Rhode Islanders. In September, she released a Historical Census Data Explorer which allows users to compare 2020 Census population and demographic data with census data dating back to 1708.

###

You just read:

Gorbea Delivers New Transparency to Redistricting with Census Data Block Explorer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.