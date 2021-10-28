Gorbea Delivers New Transparency to Redistricting with Census Data Block Explorer

PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island's once-a-decade redistricting process is underway, and Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is launching a new resource that brings added transparency to a process that greatly affects voter participation in Rhode Island.

Secretary Gorbea's interactive Census Data Block Explorer empowers users to dig deeper into population and demographic data at the census block level. Users can select multiple blocks simultaneously to compare data and explore census block data within current legislative districts.

"I will always work to democratize data for all Rhode Islanders with smart, efficient use of state resources," said Secretary Gorbea. "The redrawing of district lines every ten years must be data driven, transparent, and open to public scrutiny. This ensures a clear process with true community participation."

This resource is Secretary Gorbea's latest effort to democratize 2020 Census data for Rhode Islanders. In September, she released a Historical Census Data Explorer which allows users to compare 2020 Census population and demographic data with census data dating back to 1708.

