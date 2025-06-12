Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Rhode Island State Archives Open New Exhibit on State Institutions in Rhode Island History

RHODE ISLAND, June 12 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the Rhode Island State Archives today announced the opening of a new State Archives exhibit, A Good for the Public: Public Social Welfare in Rhode Island.

The exhibit explores the physical spaces State institutions occupied and offers insight into the experiences of the Rhode Islanders who relied on these services. From the "Dark Days of Social Welfare," to the advent of improved oversight and patient care, the records of the State Archives help tell part of this complex story.

The exhibit includes artifacts and records spanning correctional facilities, children's homes, schools for individuals with disabilities, and public welfare commissions. In addition to State Archives records, the exhibit features physical artifacts on loan from The Public Archaeology Lab, Inc. and the State of Rhode Island.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during State Archives business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will be displayed until December 2025. Appointments are not required.

The State Archives is home to more than 10 million letters, photographs, and important state documents that form a permanent, tangible record of Rhode Island's rich history. Visitors to the Archives can access vital records, census data, historical manuscripts and documents, and more. Many artifacts and documents have also been digitized and are available in the State Archives online catalog at https://catalog.sos.ri.gov/ and Digital Archives. To learn more about the State Archives, visit https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/state-archives.

###