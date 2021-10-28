Bunn-O-Matic® Corporation Chooses Broadleaf Commerce for Multi-Site eCommerce
Broadleaf Commerce has been proven successful as the multi-site eCommerce platform for Bunn-O-Matic Corporation.
Broadleaf has enabled us to excel in areas where we previously struggled, we can now continue to grow quickly with a platform that evolves with us, which is essential to the success of our company.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bunn-O-Matic Corporation (BUNN®), the global leader in dispensed equipment for over 50 years realized a need to re-platform its website after challenges with a legacy platform. With a five-month window to go live, BUNN required a framework that could seamlessly handle complexity across multiple sites and catalogs with different integrations and business rules. After thorough review, BUNN chose to implement a Broadleaf Commerce Multi-Site Solution.
‘Broadleaf has enabled us to excel in areas where we previously struggled,” said Keith Schoonover, SVP of Information Technology. “We can now continue to grow quickly with a platform that grows and evolves with us, which is essential to the success of our company.”
Broadleaf Multi-Site solution was deployed on a single codebase in five months, as needed. Due to the limitless configuration capabilities, BUNN leveraged as many former integrations and customizations as possible with the new Broadleaf solution. Through the Broadleaf Commerce B2B and B2C capabilities, BUNN has seen continuous environment improvement.
“With BUNN needing to go live in five months, we knew Broadleaf’s endless customization abilities would champion the project,” stated Brad Buhl, CRO at Broadleaf Commerce. “Broadleaf’s Multi-Site solution has simplified complexities of the multiple catalogs and sites under Bunn.”
Leveraging Broadleaf’s Multi-site eCommerce solution, BUNN utilizes Global and Site Level Permissions, Site-Level Overrides for Updates, and Shared Catalogs Across Sites / Vendors, managing everything across both B2B and B2C. For more information about the new BUNN platform or the Broadleaf Commerce platform solution, visit www.broadleafcommerce.com.
ABOUT BUNN
Understanding and responding to customer requirements has always been important to the Bunn-O-Matic Corporation. Offering a complete portfolio of innovative solutions in dispensed beverages, the company manufactures coffee brewers and grinders; iced tea brewers; cappuccino, granita, and juice machines; superautomatic espresso systems; bean-to-cup platforms; premium-filtered and precise temperature water systems; water filtration solutions and paper filters. The company also strives for total customer satisfaction with best-in-class, post-purchase support through its BUNNserve® program. Often referred to simply as BUNN, it is a global partner in 83 countries and is recognized for profitability, reliability, and support wherever customers are served. Visit www.bunn.com
About Broadleaf Commerce, LLC
Broadleaf Commerce believes in furthering commerce innovation and empowering teams to solve complex B2B and B2C challenges across catalog (PIM), content (CMS), Omnichannel, Multi-site, and Marketplace solutions. As the leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring open technologies that are highly extensible, customizable, and scalable, Broadleaf provides an eCommerce platform built on cloud-native microservice architecture and supported by a team of expert engineers and consultants. For more information visit: https://www.broadleafcommerce.com/microservices.
