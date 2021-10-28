Aluf Holdings, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update and Progress of Acquisitions

A Company of Champions Shaping the Future

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX) is a holding company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiary companies in the development and sale of proprietary software. Aluf's strategy is to build a large portfolio of companies with more diverse enterprise software solutions through strategic acquisitions and managed growth as it acquires profitable businesses with strong growth potential and a solid business plan. Our technology acquisitions stem from a surge in momentum in the tech space; especially in areas of biometrics and cyber security.

Strategy

Through its strategic acquisitions, Aluf plans to expand in the commercial sector capturing massive market share in three initial core verticals of cyber security and biometrics before targeting additional opportunities in markets and regions around the world. We are also targeting acquisition opportunities that cater to government and the Department of Defense (DOD).

Aluf aims to expand its state and local government businesses by 1) leveraging its proven technology and 2) by growing its relationship with its partners. In doing so, management believes Aluf will become the technology leader in the space by offering flexible solutions based on multi-factor authentication (MFA) with a focus on biometrics modalities. Organizations are slow to evolve due to the complexity of their own state of infrastructure; our solution will be modular and adaptive to all channels as there is no such thing as “one size fits all.” The solution will be built to cater to verticals where organizations feel the pain the most, or are being driven by legislation such as banking, healthcare, and telecommunications.

Aluf intends to address each vertical one by one and customize it to fit into the vertical market. Wherever a technology is not core, Aluf will partner in to create a compelling solution. Aluf’s methodology is, “it’s not about technology, but about business cases and providing customers with valuable solutions”.

Financials

Aluf has taken great care in eliminating debt from the balance sheet with minimal impact to shareholders and in 2021 we successfully settled the remaining convertible debt with one fixed share conversion, eliminating the potential for excessive dilution significantly. While most OTC companies fall prey to toxic noteholders, our debt partners made the decision to take part in our future growth.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next Gen" technology companies into the future. Our focus includes the Biometric, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, AI, Computer Vision and Software/Hardware verticals.

For more information go to www.aluf.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

