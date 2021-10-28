MDHHS issues RFP for senior center wellness program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 28, 2021

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Senior Center Wellness Program.

Eligible applicants are multipurpose senior citizen centers located within the state of Michigan. Private housing facilities with senior activity programs are not eligible.

The focus of the Senior Citizen Wellness Program is to support health-related senior programs at multipurpose senior citizen centers. The programs funded through this grant should include mental and physical health maintenance and improvement for senior participants.

Proposed work must fall within one of the following areas: physical activity, nutrition, chronic illness and self-management, depression, social isolation, fall prevention, caregiver education and burnout prevention, medication management, and pandemic/epidemic (COVID-19) education and information. Applicants may submit more than one application, but MDHHS will award no more than $5,000 per applicant for a program area.

MDHHS will prioritize applications that demonstrate incorporation of evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention programs that include matching funding and are from applicants who submit multiple applications requesting funding across multiple program areas.

The award period begins Feb. 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2022. MDHHS expects to award approximately $150,000 to fund approximately 30 projects.

Grant applications must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on Nov. 30.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and click the "About EGrAMS" link on the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete Request for Proposal document can be accessed on the EGrAMS website.

