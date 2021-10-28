The Barnegat Fund: #1 performing Fixed Income Fund & Fixed Income Arbitrage Fund over the last twenty years

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barnegat Fund's performance since inception makes it the #1 performing fixed income arbitrage fund & the #1 performing fixed income fund tracked by Bloomberg over the last twenty years.

The Barnegat Fund began trading February 1, 2001 at a share price of $1.00. The Barnegat Fund’s share price as of September 30, 2021, was $16.03. The Barnegat Fund’s performance during this period makes it the #1 performing fixed income arbitrage fund of the 67 funds for which managers submit performance information to Bloomberg under this style of trading, six of which funds have been in existence since January, 2001. If Bloomberg was to classify the Barnegat Fund as a fixed income fund, the Barnegat Fund’s performance during the period February 1, 2001 through September 30, 2021, would rank #1 of the 27,306 fixed income funds for which managers submit performance information to Bloomberg, 3,534 of which funds have been in existence since January, 2001. (All Bloomberg performance information has been reported in US Dollars, includes dividends and is determined after removing suspected data errors.)

About Barnegat

The Barnegat Fund is managed by Barnegat Fund Management Inc, a Fixed-Income, Relative-Value hedge fund manager based in Hoboken, New Jersey, USA.

Barnegat focuses on interest-rate anomalies primarily in the large, liquid markets of North America, Europe and the Pacific Rim. It captures these mispricings via government bonds, interest-rate swaps and futures.

Bloomberg Code: (MANBAFB Index)

www.BarnegatFund.com