Glendale Sparkle Christmas Craft & Gift Show
Biggest and best Christmas Craft & Gift Show in Arizona
This is one of the Nicest Christmas Shows in the Country. Our Show is more than a show. It's proof that people from all over the world can be united with Love, Peace, and Harmony.”GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a great Christmas Shopping Experience? Glendale Sparkle Christmas Craft & Gift Show is located inside Arrowhead Towne Center Mall, inside the Former Forever 21. 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale Az.
— David Schwartz
This unique shopping experience is from November 26th thru December 22, 2021.
This is not just a Christmas Show. This is an inspiration for the word to see we can be united. We are not Republicans or Democrats. Not just black or white. We have vendors from all parts of the world and religions. Let all countries look at this show and see yes, we can all get along. Everyone is helping each other. 2 things we do not have: prejudice and racism. If we can all get along with love and harmony for Christmas, why can't we have world peace. Everyone is invited to come to our show and leave with a great feeling that the world can be a better place.
There are over 150 super talented vendors filled with one of a kind gift and food items. Promoted by David Schwartz with over 30 years of Experience. Special feature see our giant Dinosaur section to include Automated Dinosaurs and Unicorns. Fun for the whole family. For more information contact Nancy: nank1301@gmail.com
David Schwartz
Glendale Sparkle Christmas Craft & Gift Show
702-771-9917
Festivalsusa@yahoo.com