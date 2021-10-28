An Update on FMI University Member Workforce Activities

Oct 28, 2021

By: Cynthia Brazzel, Director, Member Relations and Advocacy for the Western Region, FMI

Even with technological advances, grocery is still an industry reliant on people, service and connection. Which is why workforce remains the cornerstone of success in the grocery industry—we need a diverse and highly skilled workforce to face the rapid pace of change in our industry.

FMI is pleased to have the leading universities in the food industry space as partners and collaborators. Each of these FMI university members bring knowledge and insight into the rapidly changing labor market. More importantly, their commitment to the food industry through various special disciplines is what keeps the industry top of mind to the next generation and builds awareness to the incoming workforce. FMI partners with universities as collaborators in research as well as providing FMI subject matter experts to guest-lecture to tomorrow’s workforce. FMI staff serve on industry advisory councils to several of our university partners.

Below is a highlight of what each of these institutions is doing to promote the industry and how they are bringing forward great new talent from West to East:

University of Southern California Marshall School of Business has two well established and highly regarded programs specifically for the food industry for 60 years. First, the hallmark Food Industry Executive Program (FIEP) delivers a short-course format for executives, managers, and high potentials developing strategic thinking skills and actionable tools. The next cohort convenes March 2022 in Los Angeles. Second, the unique Food Industry Management (FIM) program has served the industry for 60 years producing today’s most respected and established grocery industry leaders. This exclusive program brings function and theory together culminating in a capstone project presented at the annual WAFC conference. USC selects only 35 students for this 4-month career (and life)-changing experience. The 2022 FIM program begins in January. Also, USC has collaborated with FMI in research related to generational shopper behavior.

Portland State University (PSU) Center for Retail Leadership is the proving ground for rewriting the story of retail. With a heavy emphasis on innovation and strong corporate partners, PSU has enhanced the education experience with the Food, Beverage & Goods Leadership Undergraduate certificate designed to round out the bachelor of science in Business. PSU is pleased to offer the Business Blockchain Certificate for undergrads and grads. To foster innovation, PSU is launching its Consumer Products Kickstart Weekend, October 23-24, which nurtures students’ entrepreneurial spirit. Student teams develop new product/service concepts and test their marketability with industry input and competition.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences is an ongoing research partner with FMI and most recently during the pandemic has investigated the economic impact of the pandemic on food prices. This critical research is useful to educate the media and public for improved understanding of food pricing and the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain.

Texas A&M University Mays Business School Center for Retailing Studies (CRS) has served the industry and students since 1983 with a pipeline of skilled and knowledgeable new retail leaders. While Texas A&M offers many facets of business curriculum, the Center brings forward the unique strategic retailing track to the business degree. The highlight of the year is the Retailing Summit, recently concluded in-person event in Dallas, bringing together experts to discuss Innovation as the heart of retail.

Western Michigan University Haworth College of Business offers an undergraduate business degree, specifically a Food and Consumer Package Goods Marketing degree. Plans are underway for the annual Food Marketing Conference in person in Grand Rapids, Michigan: Reimagining the Marketplace: Embracing Change and Transformation March 22-23, 2022. The powerhouse Midwest conference brings together a wide range of retailers, manufacturers, industry leaders and includes WMU students as a critical part of the event. FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin will host the CEO Forum with Rick Keyes of Meijer and Jim Snee of Hormel Foods.

For more than 55 years Cornell University has nurtured leaders in the food industry and now through the SC Johnson College of Business offers the Food Executive Program Immersion Experience: (July 11-16, 2022). Addressing the need for a program tailored to brand and category managers, a new program is being introduced Rethinking Retail and Brands which focuses on new meaning of brands, strategies and the future of brands. Next year, Cornell will launch, in partnership with Ahold Delhaize, a program called Preparing Leaders for the Omnichannel Marketplace, a curriculum that levels up leaders. Cornell’s undergraduate degree in business with a concentration in Food Industry Management delivers high quality graduates to the grocery and supplier workforce.

Saint Joseph’s University offers the long -standing undergraduate degree in Food Marketing as well as the graduate program for MS or MBA in Food Marketing. With a deep faculty bench representing experts from food manufacturers, retailers as well as academia, the students receive a balance of theory and practicum to be well equipped strategic thinkers and implementers. In addition, Saint Joseph’s University professor Dr. Ernest Baskin collaborated with FMI on research related to workforce including understanding Gen Z workers along with employee retention issues.

Learn more about FMI’s university and college membership opportunities by contacting Cynthia Brazzel.