Protections for Workers with Injuries or Illnesses Are More Important than Ever
The COVID-19 pandemic led millions to insist on better working conditions. When health problems disrupt work, people have legal options to get support.YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It might have been difficult to predict that a major repercussion of a pandemic like COVID-19 would be the labor shortage that news reports partly attribute to millions of people insisting on better working conditions.
But it’s not entirely surprising to attorneys who have long helped workers get financial support after injuries and illnesses.
Bothwell & Hamill is a law firm helping injured workers get workers’ compensation benefits in Washington State under the state’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I). And when long-lasting health conditions make working impossible, the lawyers help people get Social Security Disability benefits in Washington.
Both benefits programs provide direct financial aid and access to medical care. And both have been crucial in giving workers economic protection against unexpected events disrupting their livelihoods.
But both have also long been difficult to navigate for workers, with state-regulated workers’ comp insurers often awarding less than full benefits and the federal Social Security Disability system turning down a large majority of the people who apply.
To realize a workplace culture that fully supports workers, both programs should be protected and strengthened, said the disability and injury attorneys at Bothwell & Hamill.
In their work every day, they see the toll some jobs can take. And long before the pandemic altered the workforce, these attorneys have been on the front lines of helping workers reach better situations.
