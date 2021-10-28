Pilar Sanders Releases Fitness Video Series, Pilar Fit 4Life

Fitness video series to be released with original digital music mix just in time for the holidays

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilar Sanders is a multi-skilled influencer known for an array of things including modeling, acting, writing, and producing. From 2003 to 2004 she was the face for the Body by Jake AB: Scissors 1 & 2. Now she is sharing her expertise on maintaining her comprehensive fit physique with a hectic schedule. Pilar is excited to share her fitness secrets and how to activate vibrations to match desired fitness destinations.

Whether you are looking to begin exercising for the first time or getting back in shape, Pilar Fit 4Life Fitness Video Series is the jump start needed to transition into a healthier lifestyle. Pilar Fit 4Life Fitness Video Series is comprised of 7 full-body fitness video workouts and includes original music featuring music producer The Key. The Pilar Fit 4Life Music Mix strategically creates a fun experience and inspires people to keep moving for all levels of fitness.

Pilar Fit 4Life Fitness Video Series and the Pilar Fit 4Life Music Mix are open for presales now. On Monday, November 1, 2021, the Pilar Fit 4Life Music Mix will be available digitally. The Pilar Fit 4Life Fitness Video Series will be available on Tuesday, December 14, 2021; digitally and physically.

About Pilar Sanders

Pilar a former Ford Model and actress is the mother of three, two sons; Shilo & Shedeur who play college football together at Jackson State University, and daughter, Shelomi, a senior in high school who plays basketball (Also featured in the Pilar Fit 4Life Fitness Video Series.) Pilar is an entrepreneur and fitness trainer in Texas, as well as a part of the JPrince Boxing management team. Some of her television roles include Single Ladies, The Jamie Fox Show, Veronica’s Closet, Walker Texas Ranger, and more.

Movies include Percentage, Mod Squad, and Streets of Blood.

Fitness Video Series and Music Mix accessible through all major streaming platforms and vendors such as Apple Music and Amazon.