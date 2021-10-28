Massage Therapy Helps Children to Help Regulate Anxiety and Stress Levels

Storybook App is a great option when it comes to infant massage Storybook App combines bedtime stories with infant massage Massage has many other physical and emotional benefits for your child

Infant Massage Techniques Help Parents Gain Personal Connection While Improving Sleep and Lowering their children's Anxiety and Stress

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massage therapy has a wide array of benefits including: improved sleep and relaxation, as well as lowered stress and anxiety levels. Massage is an effective tool to help your little one not only relax, but eliminate stress and anxiety too.

Today children are experiencing more and more stress and anxiety at a younger age than previously, so it is important to find remedies. Well, there’s good news. Massage therapy has been shown scientifically to decrease both stress and anxiety in children. This is in part due to the fact that massage has been shown to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone).

Use of massage techniques further stimulate the production of serotonin, a hormone that contributes to feelings of happiness. It can further aid in the release of endorphins, another type of “feel good” hormone. So, not only does massage lower stress, it also increases feelings of happiness too.

Massage time is also quality time for parents and children to connect. It opens a time and place for parents to talk with their children about their feelings and their day. It is important as parents to be attentive and help their children work through things that might be causing them stress or anxiety (i.e. moving, new school, a test, etc.).

Children’s mental health is important and massage therapy can have many benefits. These include but are not limited to: formation of secure and healthy attachment, decreased crying and emotional distress, lowered stress and anxiety, increased body awareness, and production of “feel good” hormones. Mental health is arguably just as important as the physical health of your little one, so make sure you are caring for your little one mentally.

Storybook App is a great tool for parents to dive into infant massage and obtain these benefits for their children. Storybook App utilizes infant massage, reflexology and relaxation techniques together with a collection of more than fifty different stories which are updated each month. In addition to bedtime stories, the Storybook app also features a wide music library. Storybook App is being used by more than one million people in over sixty different countries. About 80 percent of users reported their children sleep better with the use of the app. However, the benefits are not only for the young ones but are apparent to parents too. Among its users, 89% attain better connection with their kids.The Storybook App is a great option when it comes to infant massage. It is supported by a number of recognized organizations including the Family Sleep Institute and the Kids Safe Seal Program.

Storybook App utilizes infant massage, reflexology and relaxation techniques together with a collection of more than fifty different stories which are updated each month. The app also has a custom-profile feature, adapting its program according to the needs and preference of each child. Aside from bedtime stories, Storybook also lullabies kids to sleep with specially selected songs.

How Storybook App works?