Hoyer Discusses Democrats’ Efforts to Advance the Build Back Better Agenda on CNN’s “New Day”

On the President's Visit to the House of Representatives

"I expect the President to come up here and talk about his confidence that we're going to pass both a bill that deals with the human infrastructure, children, health care, workers, the environment, as well as urge passage of the infrastructure bill… but I expect the President to urge us to pass the infrastructure bill, and I expect him to say that he believes and is confident that we can pass the [Build Back Better Act]."

"Well, I think today is a day that I think the President's going to urge us to get on board, and I hope that what he has to say will give confidence to our progressives [that] the objectives that we all want to accomplish, of helping millions and millions of Americans have a better life, access to health care, a better environment, and a better infrastructure investment so we can be competitive in the 21st century."

"I think we ought to have faith in the President's judgement, and this is a program very important to him, it is his vision that he expressed during the course of the campaign, and I would hope that all Democrats would follow the President's lead if he gives the confidence that both of these – the infrastructure bill is going to pass in my opinion at some point in time, but also that the Build Back Better Act will be able to be passed through the United States Senate.”

On the Build Back Better Act

"Let me tell you…[i]t is an extraordinary fulsome program in terms of childcare, in terms of home care – 2.5 million or 2.2 million Americans who don't yet have health insurance, because Medicaid was not extended to them in their states, they’re going to be included in the ability to get health care. Clean energy --$555 billion or about a third of the program, as I understand it, is dedicated to energy, clean energy and getting us to the objectives that the President wants so that we can address, substantially, global warming. So looking at what's in the bill, is I think the thing that we ought to all do – there are obviously things not in the - you go from $3.5 [trillion] down to $1.75 [trillion] or $2 trillion, obviously everything is not in the bill. But what is in the bill is so important for the American people, it makes it worthy of support."