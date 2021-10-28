New opinions: Oct. 28

Highlight: Litigants may not contradict themselves to manufacture factual disputes for purposes of avoiding summary judgment.

Absent repudiation of a contract and the accompanying anticipatory breach, a breach of contract occurs when there is nonperformance of a contractual duty when it is due.

The term “claim” is defined by N.D.C.C. § 30.1-01-06(7) to exclude disputes regarding title of a decedent to assets alleged to be included in the decedent’s estate. The time limits set out by N.D.C.C. § 30.1-19-03(2) for demands against a decedent’s estate only apply to “claims.” For a demand to be excluded from the time limits because it is a dispute regarding title and not a “claim,” the claimant must make at least a “colorable showing” of title. Casting a claim in terms of title is insufficient to avoid the time limits if the gist of the claim sounds in contract or tort.

An argument is without merit if a party does not provide supportive reasoning or authority.