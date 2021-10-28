Polk County Man Arrested, Charged With Murder

RELIANCE – A Polk County man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his neighbor earlier this week.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began working alongside the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a man shortly after deputies found his remains on Fingerboard Road. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Mitchell Edward Mingie (DOB 12-22-62) as the person responsible for killing the man and improperly disposing of his remains. Efforts to properly notify the victim’s next-of-kin remained ongoing at the time of this release.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Mingie and charged him with one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Abuse of a Corpse. Authorities subsequently booked Mingie into the Polk County Jail.

Mitchell Mingie

###