Dental Implants from Center Valley Dental an Affordable, Long-Lasting, and Natural-Looking Missing Tooth Solution

CENTER VALLEY DENTAL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 -- Dental implants have long been out of reach for patients who need them most, but at Center Valley Dental, high-quality dental implants are available and affordable. X-rays, the crown, the abutment, and supplemental procedures are included in their price.

Dental implants are a natural-looking and long-lasting missing tooth solution. A titanium implant is surgically placed into the jawbone. After healing, an abutment and color-matched, porcelain crown are added. This gives the implant a natural look. When properly cared for, a dental implant can last as long as twenty years.

“There are so many benefits to dental implants,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley. “They fill in your smile, they make eating and speaking easier, and they help prevent further deterioration of your jawbone.”

Not to mention, he adds, they help improve confidence in those who may have been embarrassed to show off their smile.

In addition to dental implants, dental crowns in Center Valley are also available. CEREC crowns can be created and placed in as little as one visit. This advanced technology makes it possible for Dr. Lang and his team to craft a crown that matches the shape, size, and color of a patient’s natural teeth.

