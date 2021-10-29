Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,085 in the last 365 days.

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) demand to surpass 7800 kilo tons by 2030, says Prismane Consulting

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) Application Overview

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new comprehensive market study on Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market provides a detailed overview of the demand-supply and consumption patterns of Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO). This market study describes the LAO Market global market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different segments, technologies, and end-use industries of Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market. In-depth market analysis on Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market in terms of volume and value for each segment, type, and application has been provided in the report.
The study offers market commentary revolving around several factors including, but not limited to Macro-economic factors like GDP, Population and World Economic integration, Economic & Energy Outlook, Industry & Policy Developments, end-use Industry / Applications Markets, Reasoning & Analysis, Insightful Commentary, Comparative Analysis, Latest Trends and market developments, Strategic Issues and Recommendations and Business Opportunity Assessment.

Request Sample Report-
https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_request_sample?_token=Ffrgaycv2r966yRmnMRAlSTgUkWCYjT8XOJozghk&report_id=5

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) Capacity consolidations with growing end-uses

In 2020, the global Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) capacity was estimated to be around 7200 kilo tons out of which nearly 37% was on-purpose LAO capacities while the remaining 63% were full range LAO manufacturing facilities. The Linear Alpha Olefins business environment has been even more volatile than the overall petrochemical industry. As per Prismane Consulting estimates, between 2014 and 2020, the global LAOs capacity went up from 6000 kilo tons to 7200 kilo tons, an increase of nearly 17%!

Rising demand of butene-1 and hexene-1 for LLDPE/ HDPE Comonomers and Other HLAO end-use industries

Butene-1, Hexene-1 and Octene-1 are used as a comonomer in the LLDPE / HDPE production. Rising demand for polyolefin comonomers and growing application of the compound in the production of specialty chemicals are identified as the major factors driving the growth of the overall LAO market. With new investment in the polyethylene sector globally and in the Asia-Pacific sector and with industries like automotive and manufacturing that are shifting their base to Asian countries, the demand for butene-1 and Other LAO like hexene-1 and Octene-1 are expected to drive the LAO demand in the long-term.
The strong Polyethylene demand growth in Asia-Pacific led by China and India owing to an increase in per capita consumption on the back of increase in purchasing power and rising middle class is expected to drive the demand for linear alpha olefins. Polyethylene is the most consumed commodity plastic serving various applications ranging from film for packaging and grocery bags, to detergent bottles and pipes for construction.

Prismane Consulting Study Key pointers
• Detailed Demand-Supply Analysis including real-world scenario discussions
• Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)
• Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted, Business Opportunities & Challenges
• Customer Repository
• Target Markets and more

Request/View TOC
https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_details/5/Global-Linear-Alpha-Olefins-(LAO)-Market-Study-Report-2014-2030#challange

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market, By Type
 Butene-1
 Hexene-1
 Octene-1
 C10+ (Higher Linear Olefins (HLAOs))

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market, By Application
 Polyethylene Comonomers
 Polybutene-1
 Surfactants & Detergents
Lubricants
 Others

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO), Regional Demand-Supply Analysis
 North America
 Central & South America
 Western Europe
 Central & Eastern Europe
 Asia-Pacific
 Middle East & Africa

Get Full Access of the Report
https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_details/5/Global-Linear-Alpha-Olefins-(LAO)-Market-Study-Report-2014-2030

About Prismane Consulting
Prismane Consulting is a global consulting firm serving leading businesses in the field of Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials, Environment and Energy. We are a leading provider of in-depth technical and management consulting services and have been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their most critical business problems.
The Chemicals & Energy Practice also offers its clients market studies, strategy and business opportunity assessment reports related to refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers, Coatings, Materials, Power & Utilities and other energy sources and products.
Contact Us

Tejas Shah
Prismane Consulting Private Limited
+91 2067277711
tejas.shah@prismaneconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) demand to surpass 7800 kilo tons by 2030, says Prismane Consulting

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.