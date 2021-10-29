Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) demand to surpass 7800 kilo tons by 2030, says Prismane Consulting
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new comprehensive market study on Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market provides a detailed overview of the demand-supply and consumption patterns of Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO). This market study describes the LAO Market global market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different segments, technologies, and end-use industries of Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market. In-depth market analysis on Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market in terms of volume and value for each segment, type, and application has been provided in the report.
The study offers market commentary revolving around several factors including, but not limited to Macro-economic factors like GDP, Population and World Economic integration, Economic & Energy Outlook, Industry & Policy Developments, end-use Industry / Applications Markets, Reasoning & Analysis, Insightful Commentary, Comparative Analysis, Latest Trends and market developments, Strategic Issues and Recommendations and Business Opportunity Assessment.
Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) Capacity consolidations with growing end-uses
In 2020, the global Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) capacity was estimated to be around 7200 kilo tons out of which nearly 37% was on-purpose LAO capacities while the remaining 63% were full range LAO manufacturing facilities. The Linear Alpha Olefins business environment has been even more volatile than the overall petrochemical industry. As per Prismane Consulting estimates, between 2014 and 2020, the global LAOs capacity went up from 6000 kilo tons to 7200 kilo tons, an increase of nearly 17%!
Rising demand of butene-1 and hexene-1 for LLDPE/ HDPE Comonomers and Other HLAO end-use industries
Butene-1, Hexene-1 and Octene-1 are used as a comonomer in the LLDPE / HDPE production. Rising demand for polyolefin comonomers and growing application of the compound in the production of specialty chemicals are identified as the major factors driving the growth of the overall LAO market. With new investment in the polyethylene sector globally and in the Asia-Pacific sector and with industries like automotive and manufacturing that are shifting their base to Asian countries, the demand for butene-1 and Other LAO like hexene-1 and Octene-1 are expected to drive the LAO demand in the long-term.
The strong Polyethylene demand growth in Asia-Pacific led by China and India owing to an increase in per capita consumption on the back of increase in purchasing power and rising middle class is expected to drive the demand for linear alpha olefins. Polyethylene is the most consumed commodity plastic serving various applications ranging from film for packaging and grocery bags, to detergent bottles and pipes for construction.
Prismane Consulting Study Key pointers
• Detailed Demand-Supply Analysis including real-world scenario discussions
• Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)
• Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted, Business Opportunities & Challenges
• Customer Repository
• Target Markets and more
Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market, By Type
Butene-1
Hexene-1
Octene-1
C10+ (Higher Linear Olefins (HLAOs))
Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market, By Application
Polyethylene Comonomers
Polybutene-1
Surfactants & Detergents
Lubricants
Others
Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO), Regional Demand-Supply Analysis
North America
Central & South America
Western Europe
Central & Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
