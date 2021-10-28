The Growth of Hydrogen Comes with Pipeline Transmission Issues

Learn the Safest Way

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The substantial growth of hydrogen generation presents challenges to the industry. It’s important for companies looking to work in this market to understand these challenges.

The November 5th 2021 Fall Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference will offer the opportunity to learn from experts Ken Thompson, Founder and President, and Kevin Warner, Ph. D, Chief Technology Officer, both from Mustang Sampling how to address these hydrogen issues in their presentation: “The Sampling and Analysis of Natural Gas Containing Hydrogen.”

Abstract Summary

Blending hydrogen into natural gas creates a gas mixture with a lower carbon intensity. Leveraging existing infrastructure is an important avenue to quickly, and economically deliver renewable energy to the consumer market. Current natural gas analysis techniques do not evaluate the hydrogen content. The presence of hydrogen can complicate many traditional routine industry quality measurements. This presentation will examine new methods and modifications required to evaluate gas mixtures containing hydrogen and other changes necessary to analytical systems used with hydrogen mixtures. The presentation will include an introduction to natural gas sampling and custody transfer measurement for those not familiar with the subjects.

“We are pleased to able to bring the latest information on hydrogen transmission to the attendees at our Fall Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference on November 11, 2021 at the Hilton Garden at Southpointe in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania” said Tom Gellrich, H2-CCS Network, Founder. Gellrich further added, “Ken and Kevin have done extensive work in this area. Conference participants will find their information very valuable.”



