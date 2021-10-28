432 kilometers built within Power of Siberia gas pipeline’s section between Kovyktinskoye and Chayandinskoye fields

October 28, 2021, 16:55

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information about the progress of the Company's major investment projects.

In the east of Russia, the Company continues pre-development operations at the Chayandinskoye field, which forms the basis for the Yakutia gas production center. Systematic development of gas producing wells is underway at the field, and the construction of auxiliary production facilities for the oil rim is nearing completion.

Gas from Chayandinskoye is going into the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. New compressor stations are now being built to consistently increase the pipeline's throughput.

Starting from 2023, Power of Siberia will be receiving gas from the Kovyktinskoye field in the Irkutsk Region. To that end, Gazprom is actively building the pipeline section between Kovyktinskoye and Chayandinskoye. The works are going on schedule: as of today, 432 out of 803.4 kilometers (i.e. almost 54 per cent of the section's overall length) have been welded, laid, and backfilled. The first of two microtunnels within the gas pipeline's submerged crossing under the Lena River is currently being built.

At Kovyktinskoye, production drilling and construction of infrastructure facilities continue. The ongoing operations include the setting up of foundation bases, installation of steel structures and equipment for the top-priority comprehensive gas treatment unit No. 2 (CGTU-2), construction of the condensate pipeline, foundation works and installation of steel structures for CGTU-3.

The overall status of the Amur Gas Processing Plant construction project is at over 80 per cent. Specifically, start-up and commissioning is taking place at the third production train, and the installation of large equipment is completed at the fourth train.

As part of the expansion of the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas pipeline at the section between Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Khabarovsk, as many as 371.1 out of 390.8 kilometers of the linear part (including backup strings and submerged crossings) have been welded, laid, and backfilled. It is planned to finish the construction and installation operations this year.

In the Yamal Peninsula, Gazprom is expanding the production infrastructure of the Bovanenkovskoye field. It is planned to bring new booster capacities and gas producing wells into operation here in 2021. The pre-development of the Kharasaveyskoye field continues.

The northern gas transmission corridor is undergoing an expansion. The Company is building the requisite compressor capacities at the linear section from Ukhta to Gryazovets and further to the Slavyanskaya CS.

The construction of the unique Complex for processing ethane-containing gas has been in full swing near the settlement of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region since May this year.

The issue of the status of the major investment projects will be submitted for consideration by the Gazprom Board of Directors.