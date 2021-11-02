COVERCRAFT® Introduces Carhartt® Super Dux Seat Covers

Carhartt Super Dux PrecisionFit Seat Covers

Expansion of popular seat cover line with the introduction of a new fabric option will make Super Dux a consumer favorite.

PAULS VALLEY, OK, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Covercraft announced the introduction of Carhartt® Super Dux fabric, featuring heavy-duty Cordura®, to its existing lines of custom-fit SeatSaver™ and PrecisionFit® seat covers for trucks, SUVs, Crossovers and vans.

This new fabric emphasizes Carhartt’s mantra “Born from Work. Built For Play” and highlights the need of heavy-duty, durable goods for hardworking people who love exploring the great outdoors. “Together with Carhartt, we have revived a product class that dates back to the 1930’s when Carhartt utilized Super Dux for its most technical and demanding applications. Integrating this fabric into Covercraft’s SeatSaver and Precision-Fit Seat Covers now offers a top-of-line solution to protect vehicles from the rigors of life,” states Erik Guldager, VP of Sales and Customer Service for Covercraft.

Super Dux will be initially offered in Black only and will be available in early November through

most automotive accessory retailers including Covercraft’s website, Covercraft.com.

About Covercraft

Covercraft Industries, LLC is the leading branded manufacturer of Automotive, Marine and Recreational Vehicle protection products, as well as a market leader in outdoor protection products for Home and Garden. Covercraft’s product offerings include full vehicle covers, seat covers, front end masks, dashboard covers, window sunscreens, marine and RV covers and accessories, patio furniture and outdoor kitchen covers, and other products that preserve and protect. The company focuses on custom fitment with an unequaled, massive library of patterns for distinct automotive, marine, RV and outdoor protection products. Our Mission is to design and manufacture quality products that protect the things that move you. Our Goal and Vision is to be the most sought-after source for customers seeking to protect their investments, hobbies, adventures and memories.

The Covercraft family includes market-leading brands beyond the iconic car cover, including ADCO, Carver, Marathon and PCI. Founded in Southern California in 1965, Covercraft is Headquartered in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, with manufacturing facilities in Oklahoma, California, Colorado, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, and Mexico.

For more information, please visit www.covercraft.com.

About Carhartt

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

