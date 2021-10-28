Board Members and Executives Give High Marks for Climate and ESG Training Ahead of COP26
EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 global experts are contributing to two ground-breaking programs to help board members, executives, investors and advisors address the huge environmental, social and governance (ESG) and climate challenges facing the business world.
Participants learn from dozens of global faculty members, including:
CHAD HOLLIDAY | Former Chair, Royal Dutch Shell and Bank of America; Chair, Mission Possible Partnership
CHRIS JAMES | Founder, Engine No. 1
CLAUDIA SENDER | Non-Executive Director, Telefonica, Embraer, LafargeHolcim and Gerdau
PAUL POLMAN | Chair, IMAGINE; Former CEO, Unilever
FRANCESCA ECSERY| Non-Executive Director, Air France, F&C Investment Trust, Marshall Motors, AIC
NIGEL TOPPING | High Level Champion for Climate Action at COP26
MARTIN WOLF | Chief Economic Commentator, Financial Times
The Global ESG Self-Study Certificate Program comprises 12 sessions. Its scope stretches from risk mitigation, expectations and sustainable development goal-setting to diversity, equity and inclusion plus anti-corruption, cybersecurity and integrity.
The Climate Competent Boards Self-Study Certificate Program comprises six sessions. Its wide-ranging remit goes from climate risk and opportunities including how to deal with long-term investment and stranded assets, practical advice from trailblazing companies who relay their challenges and successes on the path to becoming more climate friendly.
Partners for the Climate program include global leader in sustainable innovation, University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, top-ranked business school Arizona State University's Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory; and international management school, Thunderbird School of Global Management.
Both Programs are also available in a fully interactive, live format, with dozens of global experts interacting with small groups of executives, enabling excellent networking and learning.
Testimonial (see more testimonials)
“Essential content, exceptionally delivered, the Climate Competent Boards Certification Program was both deep and broad in scope, packed with practical advice from global leaders in their fields. The program gave me a framework and tools to apply across all the boards I sit on in a contextual way. I now feel equipped to lead my board colleagues in this critical area of accountability to our stakeholders.”
~ MEL HEWITSON, INDEPENDENT, NON-EXECUTIVE COMPANY DIRECTOR
“The upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow has turned the world’s focus on how boards and executives deal with climate. No one wants to see green washing or green wishing - but few executives and directors have the insight needed to make well informed decisions,” says Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO & Founder, Competent Boards.
“What people consider as green now is unlikely to be the same in two, five or 10 years’ time. All senior executives need to consider if their business and board is adequately prepared, and if they are asking the right questions to ensure their current goals, targets and business model is fit for the future we face.”
About Competent Boards
Competent Boards provides professional development and advisory services that are focused on bringing ESG, Climate and Sustainability insight to boards, investors and executives globally. Competent Boards was founded by Helle Bank Jorgensen, who has 30 years’ experience in turning ESG risks into innovative and profitable business opportunities. Programs draw from over 100 global subject-matter experts and was designed by and for board members and senior executives.
For more information visit competentboards.com.
About Competent Boards
Competent Boards provides professional development and advisory services that are focused on bringing ESG, Climate and Sustainability insight to boards, investors and executives globally. Competent Boards was founded by Helle Bank Jorgensen, who has 30 years’ experience in turning ESG risks into innovative and profitable business opportunities. Programs draw from over 100 global subject-matter experts and was designed by and for board members and senior executives.
For more information visit competentboards.com.
