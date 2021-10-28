Global Telehealth Market $82.03 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.9% During Forecast Period: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Telehealth Market Outlook (2018-2027) – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Telehealth market is accounted for $18.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $82.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing population and need to expand healthcare access and improves healthcare quality. However, use of social media in developing and underdeveloped countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By end user, providers segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increased acceptance of isolated monitoring in chronically ill and older aged patients advancement in telehealth monitoring strategy and the augmented number of tele-specialty services existing by providers. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rapidly growing component of healthcare in the United States. Treatment of chronically ill patients constitutes nearly four-fifths of the US healthcare spending. This is hampered by a fragmented delivery system and discontinuity of care. The adoption of telemedicine has improved care management, patient quality of life, and reduced healthcare spending.
Some of the key players in Telehealth Market include Abbott, Advantage Home Telehealth, Aerotel Medical Systems, Ambio, AMC Healthcare , AMD Global Telemedicine, American Telecare, AuthentiDate, Avizia, Biolight, Biotronik , BodyTel, Boston Scientific, Care Innovations, Constant Care Technology, Docobo Ltd, GE Healthcare, GlobalMed Telemedicine and Honeywell Life Sciences.
Components Covered:
• Product
• Services
• Hardware
• Software
Modalities Covered:
• Store and Forward
• Remote Patient Monitoring
• Real Time
Mode Of Deliveries Covered:
• On-Premise Mode Of Delivery
• Cloud-Based Mode Of Delivery
• Web
Applications Covered:
• Telestroke
• Teleradiology
• Telepsychiatry
• Teleicu
• Teledermatology
• Teleconsultation
• Telemedicine
• Continuous Medical Education
• Radiology
• Cardiology
• Urgent Care
• Remote ICU
• Psychiatry
• Dermatology
• Remote Intensive Care Unit
End Users Covered:
• Patients
• Payers
• Providers
• Homecare
• Healthcare Facilities
• Hospital and Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
