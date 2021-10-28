Global Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook Analysis on Key Players - Fanuc, Honeywell, IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics
Stratistics MRC report, Warehouse Robotics Market Forecasts to 2026– Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyGAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Warehouse Robotics Market is accounted for $2569.23 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7895.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growing E-Commerce industry and need for improved value and reliability in warehouse operations. However, lack of skilled workforce is restraining the market growth. Integration of industry 4.0 with warehouse robots is creating ample opportunities for the market growth. On the basis of function, it is categorized into pick & place, palletizing & depalletizing, transportation, and packaging. Pick & place is the dominant function performed by warehouse robotics, followed by packaging. Transportation will be the fastest growing function at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. By geography, Asia Pacific in anticipated to grow during forecast period due to rapid growth of e-commerce, electronics & electrical, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and automotive that are already conventional.
Some of the key players in this market include ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc, Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated), Fanuc Corp., Omron Corp. (Adept Technology, Inc.), IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Kuka AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Locus Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Magazino GmbH, Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Robotics), Wynright Corp. and Invia Robotics, Inc.
Functions Covered:
• Palletizing & Depalletizing
• Packaging
• Pick & Place
• Transportation
• Storage
• Trans-shipments
• Goods Consolidation
• Order Fulfilment
• Goods Distribution
Components Covered:
• Microprocessors and Microcontrollers
• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
• Sensors
• Actuators
• RF Module (RFM)
Types Covered:
• Cylindrical Robots
• Scara Robots
• Mobile Robots
• Parallel Robots
• Stationery Articulated Robots
• Gantry Robots
• Cartesian Robots
• Automated Storage and Retrieval
• Articulated Robots
• Fixed Robots
System Types Covered:
• Locus Robotics System
• Scallog System
• Knapp Open Shuttle
• Fetch Robotics Freight
• Swisslog Carry Pick
