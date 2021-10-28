ZUVVII ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A NEW SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM SPECIFICALLY FOR GAMING CLIPS

Zuvvii Platform

Zuvvii was built with one thing in mind - a place to share gaming clips with friends and others who are part of many gaming communities worldwide.

We’ve been working on the Zuvvii platform for almost two years now, and it’s amazing to see the platform come to life with gamers from around the world already sharing their gaming moments.” — Brandon Fry

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.K. Press Contact:Name: Brandon FryCompany: ZuvviiAddress: Atria One, 144 Morrison Street, Edinburgh, United Kingdom, EH3 8EXEmail:brandon@ zuvvii.com Phone: +44 07792353483Website: www.zuvvii.com U.S. Press Contact:Name: Rhiannon SayceCompany: ZuvviiAddress: 8380 Las Lunas Way Suite #9, Las Vegas, NV, United States, 89129Email:rhiannon@zuvvii.comPhone: +1 702-831-2443Website: www.zuvvii.com Zuvvii is excited to announce the Halloween launch of an industry-disrupting social media platform designed specifically for gamers to share their clips.Zuvvii was built with one thing in mind - a place to share gaming clips with friends and others who are part of many gaming communities worldwide.Zuvvii is exclusively for gaming content, and users can easily upload clips directly to the free mobile app, with a desktop version coming soon. In addition, the platform has many unique features, including uploading clips directly from consoles, which improves the user experience for gamers compared to traditional social media platforms.The platform encourages content creators to reach new audiences by uploading their funny fails or epic moments and also enables users to link their other social media channels to their Zuvvii profile.We also create an opportunity for esports teams to find the most talented and underrated gamers globally. We understand how difficult it is for upcoming stars to be noticed on these saturated platforms.Whatever your gaming goals, Zuvvii will help you achieve them.“We’ve been working on the Zuvvii platform for almost two years now, and it’s amazing to see the platform come to life with gamers from around the world already sharing their gaming moments. However, we understand that the hard work starts now, and we have so many exciting features coming soon as we continue to listen to the communities feedback and improve” - Brandon (CEO)To request additional information, please contact Brandon (brandon@zuvvii.com) or Rhiannon (rhiannon@zuvvii.com)Website:Zuvvii.comIntro video:Zuvvii logo:Download Zuvvii on the iOS app store:Download Zuvvii on the Android app store:Screenshots: https://static.wixstatic.com/media/8e31ed_81a4ee970e334e2a961b339af7829794~ mv2.png

Welcome to Zuvvii