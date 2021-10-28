Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,601 in the last 365 days.

rnbdré: Artist in the Making

Lucena City-based Independent rap artist rnbdré will release his 2nd single track called "GUNITA" on November 6, 2021, (GMT+8).

LUCENA CITY, QUEZON PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rnbdré is a rap artist from Lucena City, PH. "24 Bars Markbeats Challenge" was a popular rap challenge during the first season of the quarantine that piqued his interest in making simple music. According to him, that song was recorded on his phone, and he mixed and mastered it entirely by himself. Days passed, and he continued to make his own music, which he posted on his YouTube channel and Twitter. "Pwede Ba" is his first track with T-way that has been released on their label, "Lokals Music", and it features “Koka” & "Kenna". 2021 arrives, and he released his fifth and favorite track, "TINATANGI", featuring "yna".

In his Spotify artist profile he said that "Tinatangi" is a Filipino word that means "Special someone". For him 'Music' is the language of the soul, music speaks from the soul. It reaches out and expresses what words are unable to say. He'll keep on making music to spread love and peace.

"kapayapaan at pag-ibig para sa lahat <3" - rnbdré

Alexa Bruce
Alexa Talks
email us here

Watch rnbdré's latest single track called "TINATANGI".

You just read:

rnbdré: Artist in the Making

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.