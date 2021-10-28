rnbdré: Artist in the Making
Lucena City-based Independent rap artist rnbdré will release his 2nd single track called "GUNITA" on November 6, 2021, (GMT+8).LUCENA CITY, QUEZON PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rnbdré is a rap artist from Lucena City, PH. "24 Bars Markbeats Challenge" was a popular rap challenge during the first season of the quarantine that piqued his interest in making simple music. According to him, that song was recorded on his phone, and he mixed and mastered it entirely by himself. Days passed, and he continued to make his own music, which he posted on his YouTube channel and Twitter. "Pwede Ba" is his first track with T-way that has been released on their label, "Lokals Music", and it features “Koka” & "Kenna". 2021 arrives, and he released his fifth and favorite track, "TINATANGI", featuring "yna".
In his Spotify artist profile he said that "Tinatangi" is a Filipino word that means "Special someone". For him 'Music' is the language of the soul, music speaks from the soul. It reaches out and expresses what words are unable to say. He'll keep on making music to spread love and peace.
"kapayapaan at pag-ibig para sa lahat <3" - rnbdré
Watch rnbdré's latest single track called "TINATANGI".