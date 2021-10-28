Orolia to Exhibit New-Gen Emergency Locator Beacons Solutions at Aerospace Tech Week 2021
VersaPNT is the first compact, all-in-one Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) system.
World’s Leading Aerospace Companies to Attend Annual GatheringGUIDEL, FRANCE, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing (R-PNT), will be exhibiting at Aerospace Tech Week 2021, the annual gathering of the world’s leading aerospace companies in Toulouse, France November 3-4.
Orolia will introduce its new Aviation Partner Portal, an online platform allowing aircraft operators and aftermarket partners to access all technical documentation and to request training related to Orolia’s beacons solutions.
The new platform will include documentation for Ultima-DT and Ultima-S, Orolia’s advanced Emergency Location Transmitters (ELT) that are compliant with the latest safety regulations including:
• Special conditions impacting non-rechargeable lithium batteries
• GADSS – Autonomous Distress Tracking: mandated to all commercial aircraft by ICAO from January 2023.
• Acknowledgment of distress message via Return Link Service (RLS) by Galileo available on the Ultima-S
The Ultima Line from Orolia will be displayed as well on the company’s booth during the event.
Also, don’t miss Orolia’s live presentation during this event:
Meeting GADSS Autonomous Distress Tracking Requirements with Distress Tracking ELT
• Where: Showcase Workshop #3 Flight Systems and Safety
• When: Thursday, November 4th – 10:00 a.m. (GMT)
• Presented by: Thomas Lefebvre
Orolia sold more than 85,000 ELTs to equip hundreds of airlines, more than 30 aircraft manufacturers and thousands of private pilots around the world.
In 2020, Airbus recognized Orolia for GADSS Compliance with a single source, multi-year contract to supply its next-generation ELT-DT (Emergency Locator Transmitter, Distress Tracking type) for all the company’s aircraft programs.
More Details :
• What: Aerospace Tech Week 2021
• When: November 3-4, 2021
• Location: Booth #614
Media Interviews: Available before, during and after the show.
About Orolia
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
Contacts:
Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)
Orolia
+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33
sophie.zangs@orolia.com
Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
+1 585-450-2889
charles.jones@orolia.com
