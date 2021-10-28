Danforth-Pape Toastmasters host open house with guest speaker
The event is free to the publicTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danforth Pape Toastmasters Club invites residents to its club open house to meet members and watch special guest speaker, Mary Fragedakis, Canadian politician and Danforth community supporter, that talk about Leadership in Challenging Times.
Danforth-Pape Toastmasters club provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” says Emanuel Petrescu, Vice President of Public Relations for Danforth-Pape Toastmasters.
After hearing from Mary Fragedakis, members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include prepared speeches, Table Topics™ (impromptu speeches) and also a Q&A session where guests get to ask any question they might have.
Gabriel Jeeves, who has been a club member in good standing for a long time, will be the Table Topics master. “Table Topics are one of my favourite parts of the meeting,” says Gabriel. “This is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet.”
Please come and listen to some other interesting speeches and topics covered by experienced Toastmasters and guests who get a chance to speak as well! We also have Andrew Mertens, District 60 Quality Program Director giving us details on the Toastmasters Pathways program!
Date: October 29, 2021
Location: Online, via Zoom https://linktr.ee/dptoastmasters
Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/danforth-pape-toastmasters-club-open-house-tickets-176746502547
Time: 6:45 pm – 9:00 pm
For more information, email Emanuel Petrescu at em@emanuelp.com.
Toastmasters Club Danforth-Pape meets each Friday at 6.45 p.m. currently on Zoom, but our club is located at the intersection of Danforth and Pape Avenue, right across the Pape subway station, in Toronto. For more information about this event and the club, please visit https://6751496.toastmastersclubs.org/
About District 60
District 60 comprises more than 113 corporate and community clubs in Toronto, Ontario. To learn more about District 60 please visit: https://www.toastmasters60.com
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.
For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
