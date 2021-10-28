Interior Designers' fool Idea makes homeless man a fortune

Room 2 Maneuver Cover

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning writer Monica Valtlor and contributing author, Lux Fire Bud are proud to announce the launch of their book and debut work, "Room 2 Maneuver" hitting e-book stores everywhere.

Room 2 Maneuver is a compelling book and informative how-to on how to make BIG money promoting "Executive Level" short stays and focused on earning just by promoting Themed AirBNB properties.

The 12 pages long e-book is a concise manual developed to teach its audience how to make BIG money promoting "Executive Level" short stays just by promoting Themed AirBNB properties with Airbnb affiliate and leverage the power of social media to almost effortlessly attract potential guests to these Exclusive short stay BNB properties.

The inspiration for the book came to Monica while sitting in a student lounge when an interior designer gave a homeless man an idea. She said people could make a lot more money if their host experience was themed. Using a simple form of arbitrage..the man was able to connect people with space with people who needed it. But in a specific aestethic way that changed their life financially and also inspired a recording artist Lux Fire Bud to make a song of it.

Room 2 Maneuver is becoming a fast selling book and can be purchased on Amazon via https://www.amazon.com/ROOM-MANEUVER-Every-48hrs-AirBNB-ebook/dp/B09HLJ61HS/ref=mp_s_a_1_1_sad_sqv?dchild=1&qid=1635379283&qsid=137-8125599-6219667&refinements=p_27%3AMonica+Valtlor&s=digital-text&sr=1-1&sres=B09HLJ61HS%2CB09DDJLCL9%2CB09DDG65G4&text=Monica+Valtlor#featureBulletsAndDetailBullets_feature_div

Monica Valtlor is a prolific entrepreneur who is best known for her excellence in AirBNB Affiliate and real estate investment. "Room 2 Maneuver" being her first book with contributing author, Lux Fire Bud, is a personal development book that teaches productivity hacks.

