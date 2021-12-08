EasyDMARC Research Finds That More Than Half of Non-profit Organizations Aren’t Safe From Phishing Attacks

There is a gradual increase in the number of domains with DMARC

DMARC coverage for the NPO industry

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit Organizations (NPOs) hold sensitive data that hackers target. EasyDMARC can help protect fundraising campaigns and NPO donors by eliminating email domain impersonation, also known as “phishing”.

For NPOs, advocating their cause is only half the story. Money talks too! Running successful donation campaigns are paramount to renewing their budget, having an impact, and raising awareness. This is why email communication is crucial to NPOs as a primary channel to lead effective fundraising and crowdfunding campaigns.

In its Global NPO Technology Report, Funraise.org reported that 71% of NPOs send emails to their supporters at least quarterly. Email updates rank in their top 3 most effective communication and fundraising tools along with their website and social media. Unfortunately, emailing is also where cybercriminals hurt NPOs the most: right in their donors’ address book.

In its NPO Industry Research, EasyDMARC analyzed the top 2000 domains in the non-profit sector and found equally concerning results. Approximately 40% of mentioned top 2000 nonprofits are DMARC users, which means that the rest of the nonprofits need DMARC adoption and implementation to keep their customers and employees safe from phishing attacks. The graph below shows the policies during the last 5 years and an increase in overall DMARC adoption from 2017 to 2021. There is a gradual increase in the number of domains with DMARC set to “p=reject” or “p=quarantine” policies.

EasyDMARC found that 57% of NPOs lacked the DMARC policies designed to block the unauthorized use of their email domains. That means cybercriminals can generate fake email addresses on behalf of these organizations to conduct social engineering attacks known as “phishing”.

NPOs generally manage large, sometimes sensitive lists of members, supporters, activists, and benefactors. The combination of personal data, payment opportunities for donation, and the emotional context of charity work provides an advantageous terrain for hackers to run social engineering, phishing and business email compromise scams. To make matters worse, NTEN reported in its State of Nonprofit Cybersecurity Report that 68.2% of NPOs don’t have procedures and policies in place to respond to a cyberattack.

For NPOs, it is therefore vital to start securing their email environment. Not only to protect their fundraising campaigns’ efficacy, but also to secure their members, donors, and their own reputation within the non-profit sector. To help NPOs maintain the trust of their community, EasyDMARC provides flexible, easy-to-implement tools that will keep them safe from cybercriminals.

The service is free for small organizations, with adaptable plans for NPOs, and can be implemented in less than 24 hours. EasyDMARC enables non-profit organizations to secure their email ecosystem around 4 essential email records: DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI. Once set in place, these protections ensure that hackers cannot impersonate the organization’s email domain.

A secondary benefit of EasyDMARC for NPOs is that their emails are much less likely to end up in the junk folder of their intended recipients: donors, newsletter subscribers, or partners. As explained by Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC: “Once DMARC is implemented on their email domains, NPOs can reach out to their supporters and to the general public more easily and directly, without being derailed by spam filters. We're happy to help them increase their communication efficiency, so their voice is heard by more people, raising more funds to serve their cause.”

With dramatically improved email security thanks to having secured their DMARC records with EasyDMARC, non-profit organizations can then go back to focusing on what they do best: reaching, informing, and involving their members to improve lives within their community and society.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC provides solutions for businesses to ensure their email and direct marketing security in cyberspace, quickly and without expert knowledge. EasyDMARC solutions protect companies against data leakage, financial loss, email phishing attacks, and prevent the unauthorized use of their domain name and email addresses. More information is available at https://easydmarc.com/.

