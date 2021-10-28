Anantara Ready to Welcome International Guests Back to Thailand With Unforgettable New Experiences
Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas is ready to welcome international guests back to Thailand following the announcement.
Minor International (SET:MINT)BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After border closures for almost 18 months, Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas is ready to welcome international guests back to Thailand following the announcement that fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries can travel quarantine-free to the Kingdom from November 1st.
Set to grow over the coming days, the list of "low risk" countries, including Singapore, Germany, China, UK and the US. Tourists will be allowed to visit any part of the country after meeting health and safety requirements upon travel to the country, these include showing that they are Covid-free at the time of travel with an RT-PCR test undertaken prior to departure, followed by a test in Thailand.
From the mountains in the north, to the bustling capital, down to the beaches in the south. Anantara is giving returning visitors once in a life time experiences while they are back in the Kingdom.
Jungle Bubbles in the Golden Triangle
Spend an unforgettable night observing Thailand’s majestic elephants in their natural habitat from the comfort of your very own, fully furnished, transparent Jungle Bubble at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort. Perched on a wooden deck above the forest, the luxurious bubble offers uninterrupted views of Thailand’s gentle giants, as well as the stunning starlit sky above. Set to launch in November is the brand-new Family Jungle Bubble accommodating up to eight people.
Everyone’s a winner in Chiang Mai
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort has been listed in every important reader’s choice awards including Thailand’s #1 resort in the 2021 Condé Nast Traveler US and UK Readers’ Choice Awards. Conde Nast readers also recognized Anantara Chiang Mai as the eighth best resort in the world. The resort boasts a 100-year-old spy themed colonial restaurant where guests can feast on the brand’s first cannabis infused menu.
Lux Cruising on the River of King’s
Loy River Song, is Thailand’s latest ultra-private luxury river cruise on the Chao Phraya River, charting a route from modern day Bangkok to Siam’s ancient capital of Ayutthaya. The luxury cruiser has four spacious staterooms along with large deck areas for wellness and cultural activities such as sunrise yoga, traditional dance performances or Muay Thai lessons. 24-hour butler services, chefs and resident tour guide are on hand to keep things running smoothly.
Super Style Me at Anantara Siam
Impeccable style is an art form. Learn its secrets with a new weekend experience at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel that pairs luxe accommodation and a styling session with Thailand’s top fashion designer — Saksit Pisalasupongs from Tube Gallery over voguish tea time. Armed with insider knowledge, hit the flagship stores from the world’s most prestigious fashion houses at Siam Paragon with your own personal shopper followed by a relaxing spa treatment before showing off your stylish new look.
Sundowners in Samui
A.Shore at Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort puts a modern spin on the traditional island beach shack, with its whitewashed deck adorned with rustic furnishings including the hull of a once-hardworking fishing boat transformed into a comfy private booth. Matching the décor, the menu is stylish yet informal, starring simple Mediterranean fare with Asian influences. Relax on loungers around the pool, sink into a beanbag or perch on a swing at the bar, cocktail in hand and soak up the sunset views to a soundtrack of upbeat tunes and the soft roll of the waves.
License to thrill in Phuket
Your mission if you choose to accept it is to enjoy the ‘Golden Gun’ experience at Anantara Layan Residences. Catch a private jet from Bangkok to Phuket, be whisked by chauffeur-driven limo to Villa Similan, the largest and most luxurious of the resort’s residences. Enjoy martini’s (shaken not stirred) by your own private butler before being presented with THE actual golden gun from the 1974 movie. A glamorous yacht cruise around Phang Nga Bay, where The Man with the Golden Gun was filmed, with free-flowing Krug champagne tops off the Bond experience.
With its exquisite cuisine, vibrant markets, rich cultural traditions and breathtaking scenery, Thailand has been providing travelers to the kingdom with countless stories and Anantara in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Hua Hin Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Phuket look forward to welcoming back guests to Thailand to add to the next chapter of travel in Thailand.
Mark Thomson
Minor Hotels
+66 2 365 7678
mthomson@minor.com