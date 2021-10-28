Historic Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel Joins European Portfolio of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas
Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announces the addition of Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel to its portfolio, marking the brand’s debut in Italy.
Minor International (SET:MINT)BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announces the addition of Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel to its portfolio, marking the brand’s debut in Italy. The addition of this historic property, which is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, heralds the continued growth of Anantara’s European footprint.
Immersed in the splendour of ancient Rome, Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome sits at the heart of Piazza della Repubblica and has a fascinating architectural history with original elements commissioned by Pope Clement XI for the Vatican in 1705. The building is suspended over the ancient Diocletian Thermal Baths, whose excavated foundations, pools and mosaics can be seen through the lower ground floor. The hotel is also home to one of the largest rooftop terraces in the city, affording stunning views over the skyline.
The 238 guest rooms and suites of this luxury five-star property blend old-world glamour and elegant comfort with the ease of modern amenities. Interior design ranges from contemporary to neoclassical creating the perfect relaxing ambience and base from which to explore the charms of Rome. Accommodation options offer varying configurations and styles with panoramic city views and spacious terraces.
The 11 Duplex Suites boast stunning views over the Piazza and the Fountain of the Naiads. The three Executive Suites offer unique features including a treadmill, Jacuzzi, a steam bath or an intimate terrace for relaxation. Perfect for business or leisure, the two Presidential Suites feature double-height French windows, marble bathrooms and a living room with dining area and kitchenette for intimate celebrations and private dining.
The hotel is home to five unique dining experiences, with both indoor and al fresco venues honouring Italy’s most authentic culinary traditions with contemporary flair. The Lobby Bar is the beating heart of the hotel, and the intimate Ristorante Tazio serves Roman delights paired with Italy’s finest wines. Guests can raise a glass of fizz at Champagnerie overlooking the Fountain of the Naiads, or drink and dine against the backdrop of the iconic skyline at the Posh Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge Bar, a truly romantic spot. La Frusta is the choice location for breakfast overlooking the Piazza della Repubblica. Dining is led by Chef Niko Sinisgalli who explores the flavours of Italy with exquisite tasting menus.
Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome is currently undergoing its transition to the Anantara brand. The full suite of Anantara hallmarks and experiences will be introduced over the coming months. The refurbishment, which will start in January 2022 and continue throughout next year, will reveal a lobby with a glamorous mix of fine details and refined designs with an unexpected meeting of modern detail and classism.
Additions to the hotel’s dining will include a new bar with its exquisite original Art Nouveau décor taking elegance to the next level, an innovative rooftop space with unrivalled panoramic views and a healthy corner to meet the new luxuries that modern affluent guests want to enjoy. Eclectic cuisine and exciting mixology will ensure the hotel becomes one of Rome’s uncontested hotspots.
The hotel’s spa has four treatment rooms and offers a menu of massages and facial treatments. In 2022 a new Anantara Spa will launch on the hotel’s top floor, with facilities to include a steam bath, a Hammam, hydrotherapy, a sauna and relaxation area. Additional leisure services will include a fitness centre with personal training sessions available, yoga classes and the opportunity to exercise in the wonderful gardens of Villa Borghese.
Rome is so much more than ancient history, and the Eternal City is full of life. Here, in a destination built on centuries of discovery, a range of Anantara curated experiences will encompass the Vatican's gravitas to the ultra-hip, bohemian neighbourhoods of Monti, Trastevere, and Campo dei Fiori. Guests will delight in the hidden scenes of the city of cinema or the lush gardens of the private palaces and villas that make up Rome’s many faces. Guests will also learn to make mouth-watering Roman pasta or gelati at cooking classes overlooking the piazza, with fresh ingredients discovered at the market with the Chef.
In colder months, zip through cobbled alleys like Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, seated in a double sidecar, or in a vintage Fiat 500 for a romantic tour of Rome’s highlights – the perfect mini moon. Live a love story, taste the delicious pastas or pizzas, and experience spiritual moments in the many magical little chiesas. “Eat, Pray, Love Rome” gathers all of these experiences in the same day.
Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas will continue its strategic expansion in Europe in 2022 with the addition of properties in Amsterdam, Budapest, Nice and Dublin, complementing the existing European portfolio – Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort on the southern coast of Portugal and Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in Marbella, Spain.
Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel nightly rates start at €324 in a Deluxe Double room for two persons sharing on a B&B basis with VAT included (City Tax not included).
For more information on Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome, visit anantara.com/en/palazzo-naiadi-rome.
Natasha Rhymes
Minor Hotels
+971 50 107 5437
nrhymes@anantara.com