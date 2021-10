Atlas UVCTest - Cost-effective solution for evaluating materials exposed to high-energy radiation from UVC sterilization

UVCTest Material Exposure Instrument Atlas Company Logo Hospital with UVC sterilization device

The UVCTest is specifically designed to quickly evaluate the durability of materials exposed to high-energy UVC radiation generated by UVC sterilization devices

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Used for over 40 years to disinfect air, water and non-porous surfaces in medical, sterile work, food, and water treatment facilities, UVC technology is increasingly being employed as a germicide across a much wider range of applications, including transportation, fitness, retail, office, healthcare and home.The result is that more materials are being exposed to energetic, short-wavelength radiation, which can degrade coatings and finishes; fade colorants; embrittle polymers, plastics and textiles; and compromise electrical components.Filtered xenon and fluorescent sources specified in AATCC, ASTM, and ISO are designed to reproduce natural solar spectra at the Earth’s surface. ( UVC radiation is absorbed in the ozone layer). Therefore, these current instruments can’t predict a material’s UVC resistance.The UVCTest meets the challenge.It features a specially engineered test chamber incorporating eight proprietary UVC lamps with an output that peaks at 254nm to match the typical spectrum of UVC sterilization devices.The UVCTest delivers best-in-class distribution of irradiance and temperature; advanced calibration technology and proprietary access ports to significantly reduce risk of damaging UVC exposure.Featuring simple touchscreen operation, the UVCTest is designed for “plug-and-play” operation and requires minimal maintenance.Atlas is also offering material evaluations. To test the UVCTest, samples may be submitted to an Atlas Weathering Services Group laboratory.