GETTRX introduces GETTRX Zero, a new credit card processing program
Accept Credit Cards at 0% with GETTRX Zero.TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GETTRX today announced the launch of GETTRX ZERO – a new processing program, which helps small and local businesses to waive off the cost of accepting credit cards for selling their products and services.
With the addition of the new GETTRX Zero program, “GETTRX can now assist business owners in making the transition from expense to growth” explained Steve Bryson, CEO and Founder of GETTRX. The CEO further said that their 0% processing rate and flat monthly fee are designed to assist businesses of all types that require a variety of technology, from virtual terminals to stand-alone terminals to bluetooth mobile card readers.
The new zero processing fee solution will simplify payment processing by allowing businesses to accept all card brands through GETTRX’s full suite of products. Merchants can get access to high-quality financial solutions, including debit cards, credit cards, invoicing, and other next-generation payment APIs without paying any transaction, interchange, or any card brand fees.
This program is developed to offset the processing fee and is underpinned by several key pillars like 2-hour merchant application approval, 100% profits, simple pricing, 100% PCI Compliance, and meets regulatory requirements in all 50 states.
Businesses using the GETTRX Zero program can benefit from GETTRX’s other services, which boost sales, simplify billing operations, fight fraud, and more. In addition, businesses can offer their customers other added services like contactless terminals with payment processing solutions, which were previously prohibitively expensive.
