Ceramic Tiles Market Value Expected to Reach $480.46 billion by 2027: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Ceramic Tiles Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ceramic Tiles Market is accounted for $250.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $480.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Availability of abundant raw materials and increase in construction activities in developing countries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, volatile in raw materials prices is hampering the market growth. Based on the product, the porcelain tiles segment is estimated to have a huge demand in the forecast period. These tiles are used for non-residential settings such as hotel lobbies, commercial offices, and museums as it is rising as a cost-effective substitute to conventional stone resources. Furthermore, development in production technology has made it possible to manufacture tiles of larger dimensions, thereby positively influencing the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Ceramic Tiles Market include Mohawk Industries, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde, Siam Cement, Grupo Lamosa, Kajaria Ceramics, NITCO Tiles, China Ceramics, Johnson Tiles (H & R), Ceramica Saloni, Florida Tiles, Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti, Porcelanosa Grupo, Orient Bell Ceramics, Asian Granito and Grespania.
Products Covered: Vitrified Tile, Industrial Tile, Glazed, Porcelain Tiles, Scratch Free Ceramic Tiles, Mosaic Tiles, Paver Tiles, Quarry Tiles and Grading
Raw Materials Covered: Bentonite, Feldspar, Kaolin, Silica Sand, Alumina, Steatite, Zirconia, Slicon Carbide Ceramics, Silicon Nitride, Mullite, Cordierite Ceramics and Sapphire
Construction Types Covered: Replacement & Renovation and New Construction
Applications Covered: Wall Tile, Floor Tile, Roof and Other Applications
End Users Covered: Residential, Non-Residential, Industrial
Ceramic Tiles market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Ceramic Tiles market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
