Utility Poles Market Value Expected to Reach $61.86 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during Forecast
Stratistics MRC report, Utility Poles Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Utility Poles market is accounted for $39.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $61.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the growing global energy consumption, and expansion of the global telecommunication industry. However, rise in trend for underground cables and wiring network is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Utility poles are also called power poles or electricity poles, which support wires and electric cables that carry electricity from power companies to end users. These support three facilities including electric power, cable television, and telephone. Material used in the production of utility pole is wood, concrete, composite, and steel, and depending on the use of the material, life span of typical utility pole varies.
Some of the key players in Utility Poles Market include Creative Pultrusions, Inc, Elsewedy Electric, Europoles Gmbh & Co. KG, KEC International, Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd, Qingdao Wuxiao Group Co. Ltd, RS Technologies Inc, Skipper Limited, Stella-Jones Corporations, and Valmont Industries.
Utility Poles Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Utility Poles Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets.
