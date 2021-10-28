Bungalows and Cottages Now Has Curated Search Inventory in 15 States
Just four months after launching, style-specific real estate search site bungalowsandcottages.com has curated property listing inventory in 15 states.
"Thankfully, the McMansion era is over, and folks seem more in tune with a less is more, quality over quantity approach to things and experiences these days. A small home, big life vibe out there.""NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just four months after launching, style-specific real estate search engine bungalowsandcottages.com now has fully searchable and curated property listing inventory in 15 states, with six more markets slated next month. Fast growth in the real estate search arena.
— Mark Hughes
Owner, Mark Hughes, a veteran real estate industry operations consultant, describes the site, which has over 200,000 daily followers on social media, as a "celebration of the design, history, lifestyle, and ownership of iconic American bungalows and cottages." He adds, "Thankfully, the McMansion era has passed, and folks seem more in tune with a less is more, quality over quantity approach to things and experiences these days. A small home, big life vibe out there."
Immersing yourself in these two architectural styles on bungalowsandcottages.com, whether for edutainment or finding the perfect bungalow, is a qualitatively different experience than just searching by square footage and room count on a national portal. Many days hundreds of followers enter social media discussions around the bungalow or cottage "Home of the Day”, particularly on the popular @bungalowsandcottages Instagram feed. "It's a fun online community of enthusiasts, and there is something uniquely captivating about the porches, hardwoods, nooks, fireplaces, and thoughtful craftsmanship of these cozy early 20th-century homes." says follower and expert referral partner agent Jen Berbas from Austin, Texas.
Bungalowsandcottages.com curates local MLS feeds to deliver only what their followers are there to see. First, the feed lets busy mobile scrollers see newly listed bungalows and cottages across the country. Then, they can dive deeper into the floor plans, layouts, designs, and history of these genuinely American properties.
There is plenty of digital media vying for consumer attention. Still, these smaller homes bring a daily smile to a large community of followers. When the time is right, many of them reach out for help purchasing their perfect bungalow or cottage. The company also has an expanding network of bungalow and cottage expert partner Realtors® around the country. These agents not only know their local market but are experts in bungalows and cottages too. For the agents, the feed inquiries convert to transactions at a much higher rate than other lead platforms because these buyer referrals know precisely what they want. So, the network matches enthusiastic bungalow and cottage buyers with style-specific agent experts, a win-win. Hughes explains 'Connecting exacting buyers with niche agents specialists creates an educated and experienced team ready to secure that perfect property."
Bungalowsandcottages.com aims to be in all 50 states with 200 hundred local network Realtor® specialists within three years. The goal is to thoroughly curate the "B&C experience" from interest to ownership, matching a fun community with expert resources across their web and social outreach.
