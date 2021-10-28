Soy Yogurt Insights on Assessment of Demand By Product Type ( Almond ,Coconut ), By End Use (HORECA, Household) By 2028
Asia Pacific excluding Japan to remain the largest market for vegan yogurt. Market is bifurcated into soy yogurt, coconut yogurt & almond milk-based yogurtROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fact.MR report tracks the vegan yogurt market for the period 2018-2027. According to the report, the sales of vegan yogurt are projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR through 2028. The market survey of vegan yogurt also focuses on strategies used by leading vendors to improve sales.
The sales of the vegan yogurt market are expected to continue their bullish run, driven by a combination of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Gains have been driven by vegan yogurt’s availability in a variety of flavors, and the ubiquitous health and wellness trend. These factors helped vegan yogurt sales increase by over 30,000 metric tons in 2018 over 2017, according to recent analysis by Fact.MR.
The Fact.MR study opines that almond yogurt remains the bestseller, accounting for more than half of total vegan yogurt sales in 2018. The trend is expected to prevail as vegan yogurt companies continue to introduce new almond-milk based yogurt products to meet consumers’ taste preferences while enhancing the vegan yogurt’s nutritional value.
For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2478
The adoption of veganism by famous celebrities and athletes has also added to the cause. Coupled with the endorsement from renowned health institutions and its potential cancer-preventing benefits, vegan products have garnered widespread popularity around the globe.
Households Account for 80% Consumption of Vegan Yogurt
Fact.MR finds that over 80% of vegan yogurt is consumed in households. Further, the compact packaging of vegan yogurt allows the consumer to eat it on-the-go, making it an attractive snacking option for busy consumers.
The use of vegan products in food chains and restaurants is gradually gaining traction; the study found moderate growth in the utilization of vegan yogurt and products in the food service industry. Although households dominate overall consumption, demand for vegan yogurt from households and HORECA is growing at comparable rates.
Companies Look Towards Vegan Yogurt As ‘Mindful Choices’ Trend Drives the Food Industry
Companies in the food processing and production industry are looking to capitalize on the ‘mindful choices’ trend. On account of the popularity of the trend, multiple small and large companies are launching new vegan products to consolidate their position. The fierce competition induced in the market as a result of the growing demand for vegan products is expected to lower pricing and encourage innovations in the field.
Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2478
Numerous researches have linked serious health risks with the consumption of dairy products in the recent past. Increasing awareness about the potential side effects of dairy products is inducing a shift towards vegan products. This is also providing an impetus to the growth of vegan yogurt market. The opportunities emerging in this sector are not lost on F&B companies who are introducing more vegan products to capitalize on the situation.
vegan yogurt taxonomy
Quick and Easy Ingredient Procurement a Boon for Companies
Vegan yogurts utilize soy, almond, coconut or other plant-based milk for production. These ingredients are easily available, saving processors the volatilities associated with other ingredients. Moreover, the use of plant-based milk for the production of yogurt does not entail the rearing of cattle which has led to a lot of controversies in recent times.
The study opines that the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the largest market for vegan yogurt globally. The market for vegan yogurts in APEJ is likely to reach US$ 3.5 billion in revenues by 2019-end. The Asia Pacific is home to some of the most populous countries on the planet and the evolving consumer needs and preferences promise formidable growth prospects in the region.
For Quick Buy of The Vegan Yogurt Market Click HERE
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2478
Vegan Yogurt Market – Additional Questions Answered
Apart from the aforementioned insights on vegan yogurt market, the report answers the following pivotal questions that stakeholders can use to expand their market presence in the global vegan yogurt market –
Which is the most lucrative sales channel for vegan yogurt market?
Based on end-use, which application will lead the vegan yogurt market in terms of revenue share?
What are the profound trends that influence the vegan yogurt market?
What are the key opportunities on offer in the vegan yogurt market?
What are the major challenges that manufacturers are likely to face in the vegan yogurt market?
Market Segmentation
Global Vegan Yogurt Market Historical Analysis 2013–2016 and Forecast 2017–2028, By Product Type
Soy Yogurt
Almond Yogurt
Coconut Yogurt
Global Vegan Yogurt Market Historical Analysis 2013–2016 and Forecast 2017–2028, By End Use
Household
HORECA
Global Vegan Yogurt Market Historical Analysis 2013–2016 and Forecast, by Sales Channel 2017–2028
Direct
Indirect
Modern Trade
Convenience Store
Specialty Store
E – Retailer
For More Insights
https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=925140
Global Vegan Yogurt Market Historical Analysis 2013–2016 and Forecast, By Regions 2017–2028
North America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Latin America
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Japan
Middle East and Africa
Key Players
General Mills Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Danone
Stonyfield Farm Inc.
Daiya Foods Inc.
Good Karma Foods Inc.
Hudson River Foods
Nancy's Yogurt
Kite Hill
Overview Of The Statistics
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT), 2013-2016
Figure 2: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2028
Figure 3: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value Share (%) and BPS Analysis by Region, 2017 & 2028
Figure 4: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Y-o-Y Growth (%) Projections by Region, 2017-2028
Figure 5: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn ) Analysis by Region, 2013-2028
CONTD...
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast by Region, 2013-2028
Table 2: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Volume (MT) Forecast by Region, 2013-2028
Table 3: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast by Product Type, 2013-2028
Table 4: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Volume (MT) Forecast by Product Type, 2013-2028
Table 5: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast by End Use, 2013-2028
CONTD...
About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
E: sales@factmr.com
Website: https://www.factmr.com
Mahendra Singh
Fact.MR
+ +1 6282511583
email us here