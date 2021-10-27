Submit Release
Roadwork on the Makakilo Drive onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway is rescheduled to Nov. 1 – Nov. 3

Posted on Oct 27, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that the full closure of the southbound Makakilo Drive onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway has been rescheduled on Monday night, Nov. 1, 2021, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for the installation of pavement markers and rumble strips.

Motorists wanting to access the H1 Freeway eastbound may continue southbound on Makakilo Drive, take a right onto Farrington Highway, a right onto Wakea Street, and enter the H-1 Freeway eastbound by the Wakea Street onramp. See below for a map of the detour route.

Tentative roadwork dates may be scheduled on an as needed basis during the week of Monday, Nov. 15, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. TheBus and first responders have been notified of the closure and will not be allowed through. All roadwork is weather permitting.

