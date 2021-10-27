Post Session Report :: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

SB 275, PN 1163 (Yaw) – Prohibits municipalities from restricting or prohibiting the connection of utility service to a consumer based on source of energy. A vote of 35-15 was recorded.

SB 349, PN 352 (Hutchinson) – Amends the Tax Reform Code of 1971 to increase the cap on deductions available to pass through entities subject to the personal income tax for the purchase of tangible property in line with Section 179 of the federal Internal Revenue Code. A vote of 31-19 was recorded.

SB 420, PN 1110 (Yaw) – SB 420 amends the County Code (Act 130 of 1955) by providing for vacancies and replacements for County District Attorneys who have been disbarred or had their law license suspended. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SCRRR 1 – A concurrent resolution disapproving the Environmental Quality Board regulations on a CO2 Budget Trading Program. A vote of 32-18 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Sabrina Korbel, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Allegheny County

Andrew J. Bender, Court of Common Pleas, Juniata/Perry counties

Terrence P. Hughes, Sr., Magisterial District Judge – Bucks County

Edward M. Wilson, Magisterial District Judge – Erie County

Patrick O. Krouse, Magisterial District Judge, Montgomery County

Edward J. Tarantelli, Magisterial District Judge, Schuylkill County

Kelly Tua Hammers, Magisterial District Judge, Westmoreland County