Contemporary Art Block with Mereddi Talure Art Fundraiser

I could draw on a lot of sad and depressing things in my life and paint about that, but I rather emphasize the positive." UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 -- The Fundraiser
— William Tolliver
Supporting us to promote Social Justice and end Human Rights abuse and build peace in the world. Protecting and promoting human rights and social justice is valuable and important work. To do this work, organizations need financial resources. We have partnered with the William Tolliver Estate to support Human Rights and Social Justice organizations. 20% of the proceeds will be distributed among the following organizations NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice, Human Rights Campaign, and the Decatur, GA Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Supporting diverse colleagues and engaging an inclusive donor base are important topics in advancement, and interest is high from advancement leaders to support social justice and human efforts. In our recent survey of fundraisers, more than half told us they are marketing human rights and social justice impact and giving more in 2021.
"I love my work and I have worked very hard to portray African Americans with pride and dignity. My goal is to bring to the forefront the seriousness of art as a person's heritage. I want my art to serve as a history lesson."
— William Tolliver
Born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, in 1951, William Tolliver showed an early curiosity for art that was enthusiastically supported by his busy mother, Ella Mae Tolliver. Though information about his family is scarce outside of what we can glean from his paintings, sharecropping was still a common practice in Mississippi until the 1960's, around the time of his adolescence. We do know that his mother worked full time in cotton fields and took care of 14 children, and yet made time to encourage his interest by conducting drawing contests between the siblings and borrowing art books from the library. These books introduced him to European masters such as Michelangelo, da Vinci, Rembrandt, and Rubens. Tolliver developed a style that is both versatile and refreshingly exuberant (1951-2000).
999 Estate Signed & Numbered with
Size 30 x 40/ $550.
800 Collector's Edition, Estate Signed &
Numbered with Certificate of Authenticity.
Size 36 x 48/ $750.
