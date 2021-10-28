The WORx Creates First Energy Drink Specifically for Adults

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adults don't need an energy drink to get jacked up, play video games all night, and crash in the morning. They need a functional beverage with healthy, natural ingredients, combined with alert, energy and focus factors to perform their daily activities at an optimal level. There are plenty of energy drinks out there. But none that specifically give adults the energy they need to be...well, adults.

That's why The WORx was developed. Available in a 2.5 oz. shot (and soon to be available in a 16 oz. all-day beverage), The WORx combines 7 real juices, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and 2 superfoods. The result is a tasty, functional beverage for adults with health benefits missing in water-based drinks. The proprietary formula combines 8 energy and 5 brain focus factors to provide maximum, real, complete energy. The WORx also uses natural, green-tea caffeine to eliminate any unpleasant crash or jitters. And the juice-based formula creates a beverage that is far tastier than energy drinks that use water as their foundation - something adults will really appreciate.

The goal of this product is to reach the adult market who would like to try an energy drink, but are leery of them, based on how they are marketed and frankly, their perception of what they're used for. The vast majority of energy drinks are geared towards teenagers and young adults, with the intent of giving them the energy to stay up all night socializing, to cram for exams, or to shake them out of their stupor from the previous night's nocturnal activities. The WORx is for adults - to give them the energy they need to perform their normal, daily adult functions. Rather than making them hyperactive for a few hours, followed by an irritating crash, The WORx is a gentler yet still effective energy boost, filled with healthy ingredients that are good for the body and that will leave adult users calm and soothed after the effects wear off - not jittery and nervous.

The WORx team is led by Dr. Mike DeBord. A former Sports Chiropractor who has treated collegiate, professional and Olympic athletes, "Dr. Mike" has been formulating liquid health and nutrition products for 20+ years. This led him to develop The WORx, the first product of its kind to combine juice, aloe energy ingredients and brain power nutrients. Erica Pokorney, Sr. Product Development Chemist, is the senior chemist who formuates The WORx. She has been developing liquid nutrition products for almost 10 years for one of the largest manufacturing companies in the world. Her expertise and experience allowed her to team with Dr. Mike to develop a unique formulation unlike any other product.

The product is currently selling on the Walmart Marketplace, and will soon be available on Amazon. The goal of the Indiegogo campaign is two-fold:

To create a comprehensive marketing campaign geared towards spreading the word abaout The WORx and its benefit for adults.

To ramp up production of the The WORx to meet increasing demand.