Construction Begins on the Robert S. Light Boulevard Project

AUSTIN – TxDOT was joined by officials from the cities of Buda and Kyle, as well as Hays County to break ground on the RM 967/Robert S. Light Boulevard extension project.

“Hays County is one of the fastest growing counties in Texas, bringing more mobility and safety challenges to the region,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “The extension of RM 967/Robert S. Light Boulevard will address these issues by providing a direct connection between FM 1626 and I-35 in order to reduce travel times.”

The RM 967/Robert S. Light Boulevard extension project will construct a travel lane in each direction from RM 967 to FM 1626. It will also construct overpasses at the Union Pacific Railroad, the Mustang Branch of Onion Creek and the Centex Materials haul road, as well as add turn lanes on RM 967 and FM 2770 to and from the newly constructed roadway.

“This project will not only meet the current safety, mobility and connectivity needs of the region, but there’s a plan in place to meet future needs,” said Hays County Commissioner Mark Jones. “I want to thank TxDOT for our continued partnership as we strive to provide the best possible transportation solutions for Hays County.”

“The project will provide a safe and efficient alternative route around the city of Buda for commercial trucks and personal vehicles,” said Buda Mayor Lee Urbanovsky. “I know this roadway extension will benefit the citizens of Buda, Hays County and Texas, and I am appreciative to TxDOT for prioritizing the project.”

The $17.7 million project is expected to be complete by early 2024, weather permitting. The contractor is J3 Company, LLC.