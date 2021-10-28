The World’s Biggest Bounce House is coming to Orange County
The World’s BIGGEST Bounce House Is coming to Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, & it’s going to blow your mind! Over 15,000 square feet and 35 feet high!SILVERADO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BIGGEST Bounce House on Planet Earth is coming to Southern California, and it’s going to blow your mind. Bounce Fest events presents “FRED’S HOUSE”. An astonishing 15,000 square foot bouncy castle that stands 35 feet high! This bouncy madness includes two enormous obstacle courses with slides, a full volleyball court, basketball nets, a gigantic ball pit, a chill tent and so much more, all within the bounce house. FRED’S HOUSE The Godfather of all inflatables!
Attending Bounce Fest is free, and everyone can enjoy an array of food trucks, music, and games for all ages. A wristband is required to jump inside FRED’S HOUSE.
Attendees can choose a time slot to bounce inside FRED’S HOUSE for a 2 hour window (minus 10 min for cleaning) for only $19. “We wanted to make this event affordable and lots of fun” says Amir Epstein CEO of Bounce Fest. “The good people of California, like the rest of the world, suffered from a lot of fear, pain, suffering and isolation during the pandemic. We just want to bring joy to those around us.”
Bouncefest is a fun, safe, outdoor family event. Covid measures are taking place to reduce any potential threat of contracting the virus.
Adults, kids and teenagers can all jump inside FRED’S HOUSE and enjoy an exciting and active Instagram-worthy experience. Giant shoe tents will be available for participants to place their shoes inside while jumping. Guests are advised to keep valuables at home.
Bounce Fest is taking place on December 4th and 5th at Silverado’s Oak Canyon Park in Orange County! Wristbands can be purchased at www.bouncefest.com or directly on https://bouncefest.tickit.ca/events/13347-fred-s-house-orange-county
