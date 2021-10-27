Attorney General Paxton Files Amicus Brief to Hold Facebook Accountable
The State of Texas has filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court arguing against Facebook’s vague and inaccurate legal interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, intended to shield it from liability for human trafficking that was facilitated using the social media platform. This would leave trafficking victims without effective relief or financial remedy while Facebook takes advantage of this vulnerable demographic in exchange for advertising dollars.
Texas is recommending that Section 230 be amended to clarify that online platforms may be held accountable and to effectuate Congress’s intent to protect Americans from exploitation, illegal activity, and violence.
“Facebook’s wrongful interpretation of Section 230 is being used to protect social media giants, while Americans are being silenced. A disturbing increase in heinous crimes such as human trafficking and illegal activity have eroded the fabric of our great nation,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will fight to uphold the rule of law and hold internet platforms like Facebook accountable.”
Read Amicus brief here