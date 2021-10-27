The State of Texas has filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court arguing against Facebook’s vague and inaccurate legal interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, intended to shield it from liability for human trafficking that was facilitated using the social media platform. This would leave trafficking victims without effective relief or financial remedy while Facebook takes advantage of this vulnerable demographic in exchange for advertising dollars.

Texas is recommending that Section 230 be amended to clarify that online platforms may be held accountable and to effectuate Congress’s intent to protect Americans from exploitation, illegal activity, and violence.