Six Minnesota Judicial Branch employees receive 2021 Minnesota Association for Court Management (MACM) Awards
Posted: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Six distinguished Minnesota Judicial Branch employees were honored for their professional expertise and contributions to the teams and workplaces they serve at the recent Minnesota Association for Court Management (MACM) conference.
- Cheri Woehler of Mille Lacs & Benton County District Courts – Coach/Mentor of the Year Award
- Hilary Huntley of the Sixth Judicial District – Early Career Excellent Award
- Cheryl Wallat of the Fourth Judicial District – Pandemic Hero Award
- Sonja Kruger of the Fifth Judicial District – Champion of Change Award
- Heather Kendall of the Second Judicial District – Distinguished Service Award
- Karen Mareck of the State Court Administrator’s Office – Lifetime Achievement Award