Newsweek Ranks Akua Mind Body as one of the Best Addiction Treatment Centers in California  

AKUA Mind and Body Women’s Residential Treatment Center was ranked 7 out of 80 for California’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 Report

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKUA Mind and Body-women’s residential treatment center was ranked 7 out of 80 for California’s Best addiction treatment centers 2021 report. In total, 80 addiction treatment centers were awarded by Newsweek and Statista.

In cooperation with Newsweek, Statista invited 1000’s of medical experts (therapists, counselors, medical doctors, administration & staff working in addiction treatment facilities) to an online peer-to-peer survey. Additionally, experts from all over the US could participate in the survey of the Best Addiction Treatment Centers by State on newsweek.com. All data was collected by Newsweek and Statista during the survey period from May to July 2021. Quality checks were performed to avoid self-recommendations and recommendations for an addiction treatment center someone works for were not counted in the evaluation

The scoring model was based on 2 core segments:

1. Reputation Score (85% Recommendation score + 15% Quality score) 2.

2. Accreditation score

Read or Download: Methodology: America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 .



The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides data for addiction treatment centers. Statista used the SAMHSA data described above to determine the Accreditation score.

The overall rating was the weighted average of the overall reputation score and the accreditation score. The weight for the overall reputation score was 80% while the weight of the SAMHSA based accreditation score was 20% towards the total score of each facility. Subsequently, facilities were ranked within their respective state based on their total score achieved.

AKUA Mind and Body is more than just a treatment center or a residential facility; it’s a revitalizing retreat that provides holistic treatment programs for those that are in need of substance use and mental health treatment. Our integrative approach combines Eastern traditions with Western science to provide the highest quality of care. Akua Mind and Body provides a continuum of care from detox, residential care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient treatment, and 180 days extended outpatient treatment, teletherapy, and first-responder treatment track. Our holistic approach incorporates yoga, meditation, tai chi, music therapy, and acupuncture along with medication management, physical exercise, nutrition, and more. Each client is assigned a treatment team consisting of a therapist, a physician, a dietitian, a nurse, and ancillary staff who provide medication, psychotherapy, and support to ensure that each client learns how to adopt positive coping skills and conflict resolution skills. AKUA Mind & Body treats co-occurring disorders and works diligently with each client and their family to ensure that treatment is specifically tailored to their needs, and not just their disorder. Learn more about our locations and offerings at www.akuamindbody.com

About Akua Mind and Body: AKUA Mind & Body is a fully accredited and licensed mental health, substance use, and addiction treatment center providing individualized therapy for adult men and women. We have several locations throughout the Sacramento Region, Los Angeles & Orange County Region, and San Diego Region.