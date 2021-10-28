Adenza’s AxiomSL FATCA/CRS Solution Named Top Performer in RegTech Insight Awards APAC

Tax Reporting Compliance Solution Recognized for Ease of Integration and Flexibility

HONG KONG, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, today announced that its Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Common Reporting Standard (CRS) reporting solution was named Best Vendor Solution for FATCA at the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. The inaugural awards program, hosted by the A-Team Group, recognizes RegTech solutions that have successfully improved firms’ ability to effectively respond to the evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.

Recognized for its ease of integration and flexibility, Adenza’s AxiomSL FATCA/CRS solution won praise for its scalable and cross-border tax reporting capabilities. Adenza’s AxiomSL’s FATCA solution is a scalable and cross-border tax reporting platform which leverages financial institutions’ existing reporting processes to ensure on-time compliance with tax reporting mandates. The platform allows clients to consolidate and reconcile data across siloed departments through a single reporting platform. The combination of transparent and scalable technology with built-in reporting templates allows financial institutions to streamline their reporting process across all lines of business, while meeting local, regional and international regulatory reporting demands.

“FATCA/CRS reporting is a prime example of the type of complex, cross-department initiative that would be nearly impossible to manage manually, but can be fully automated with the right technology and expertise,” said Edward Probst, Head of Strategy, Regulatory Solutions at Adenza. “Adenza’s platform is uniquely capable of aligning disparate workflows and aggregating large quantities of data with complete transparency to ensure accuracy and timeliness. We are honored to receive this recognition of our hard work.”

Adenza’s AxiomSL FATCA/CRS reporting solution is delivered via the ControllerView® data integrity and control platform.

“Adenza won three separate categories in this year’s RegTech Insight Awards APAC which is a testament to the depth and breadth of the company’s technology. Across all three awards – Best Data Management Solution, Best NSFR Solution and Best Solution for FATCA, the common bond is a focus on complete data transparency, granularity and flexibility,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which hosts the RegTech Insight Awards.

Organized by the A-Team Group, and overseen by the RegTech Award Advisory Board, the RegTech Awards APAC recognize both start-up and established providers of RegTech solutions, services, consultancy and legal advice. Winners are determined by a vote held amongst Data Management Review members at financial institutions using the technologies nominated, providing a true reflection of suppliers who are considered to be the best performers, by their clientele. The 2021 RegTech Awards APAC were presented on October 28, 2021.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

