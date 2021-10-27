C6merxn's new single DOORDASH has become a Tremendous Smash in the Music Business
DOORDASH, C6merxn's latest single, has become a tremendous hit. On Soundcloud, the new tune has received over half a million listens and 50,000 on Spotify.
As a kid, I always found in music an escape from reality because it offered me an alternative world where I could be myself and express my true emotions without fear of criticism.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C6merxn is a Boston-based music artist and producer. With a strong enthusiasm for music, he has launched a new single, DOORDASH, causing a stir in the business. The artist's abilities include music and digital marketing, which has resulted in over half a million plays on Soundcloud and over 50,000 on Spotify.
— C6merxn
On speaking to the media, the artist said, "I've always had success with growing pages to great followings on a variety of social media. I decided to use those skills to market and promote my new music and have had great success so far. Social media marketing is the next big thing. I want to keep using my skills to help grow my own music career and maybe start helping others in the future too" .
His current goal is to become a successful artist, dream of eventually starting his own record company. Not only that, but he also plans to create a digital marketing business to help and promote other brands. Many people feel that his attitude toward music and life will help him achieve tremendous success.
ABOUT C6merxn
C6merxn is a young artist who utilized his social media marketing abilities and skills to help his new hit song DOORDASH reach over half a million listens on Soundcloud and 50,000 on Spotify. In a short period, it has become quite popular. The new single is meant to be a remarkable and excellent demonstration of his artistic and musical abilities.
He is a young producer and recording artist who has always had a passion for music. He is from Boston, Massachusetts, and plans to build his record label and provide his social media marketing skills to help other musicians launch their careers. You can follow C6merxn on Instagram and Spotify.
Cameron
C6merxn
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other