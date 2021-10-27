Time to Go "Draw A" Fish Georgia

Go Draw a Fish! Youth have the opportunity to win prizes and recognition while learning about fish species, behaviors, aquatic habitats and conservation.

Using art and writing, the Georgia Fish Art Contest (part of the international Wildlife Forever Fish Art® Contest) can ignite children’s imagination and inspire them to discover more about fish and fishing.

This year, if a child wishes to enter the International Fish Art Contest, they can choose any fish species. To enter, youth in kindergarten through grade 12 can create an original illustration of their chosen fish species and a one-page creative written essay. However, there also are many additional specialty award categories for 2022, including the Guy Harvey Award, the IGFA Conservation Award and the Go Fish Georgia Award. These additional contest opportunities may have different species and/or entry requirements. For example, the Go Fish Georgia Award celebrates fish species found in Georgia which are commonly sought by anglers. Contestants entering the international competition may also choose to apply for one or more specialty awards. Essays for kindergarten through third grade, or for countries outside the US, will be judged and awarded – but not required. More info about award categories and all requirement details found at www.fishart.org.

All Georgia contestants must complete the Georgia-specific entry form (www.wildlifeforever.org/georgia-entry-forms). Entries are due by Mar. 31, 2022 and can be submitted digitally or by mail to Marion Baker/Go Fish Education Center (1255 Perry Parkway, Perry, GA 31069).

More Info About the Go Fish Georgia Award: This award was created to celebrate fish species found in the state of Georgia which are commonly sought by anglers. The artwork is chosen based on how well the judges feel it represents the fish and/or fishing in Georgia. The artists who receive this award will have copies of their artwork on display, alongside state winners, at the Go Fish Education Center in Perry, Georgia.

Special note for Georgia educators: Participating educators will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free guided field trip at the Go Fish Education Center (www.gofisheducationcenter.com) for one class.

Complete information about the Fish Art Contest available at www.fishart.org.

About the Fish Art Contest: The award-winning Wildlife Forever Fish Art® Contest, with support from Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, brings children, art and aquatic conservation together! To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any official state-fish and written words detailing its behavior, habitat, and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide utilize Fish On!, the full-color State-Fish Art Lesson Plan, integrating the disciplines of science and art. Entries are due postmarked by March 31st each year. www.fishart.org.

About the Go Fish Education Center: The Go Fish Education Center, adjacent to the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, works to inform the public about fisheries and other natural resources through interactive exhibits, classroom programs and public workshops. More information at www.gofisheducationcenter.com.