How MTPak Coffee is helping coffee businesses go GREEN
The need for a more environmentally friendly coffee sector has never been so urgent. Leading the way in sustainable coffee packaging is MTPak Coffee.
— Mark Zhou, CEO of MTPak Coffee
Since 2016, they’ve been promoting a circular economy by helping specialty roasters and cafés transition away from single-use plastics towards recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable products.
MTPak Coffee is supported in its mission by nine ambassadors, including barista champions, certified Q graders, and climate change consultants.
As well as helping develop eco-friendly packaging solutions, the ambassadors are on hand to offer advice, tips, and expert analysis for the Education Centre, a free resource for coffee professionals.
“The aim is to provide the coffee community with transparent and clear information about packaging so they can make informed decisions,” says Mark Zhou, MTPak’s CEO and founder.
“We don’t simply want to add to the noise. Our mission is to create a platform where people can come to learn about the industry and then apply that knowledge to improve their business, whether it’s reducing their carbon footprint or creating a brand voice.”
Essential to becoming sustainable coffee packaging’s leading voice is accessibility.
MTPak Coffee’s products and services have as much value to micro roasters as they do to large-scale businesses. For example, their fully customisable coffee bags are available with minimum order quantities as low as 1,000 units.
“It’s about making sustainability an option for everyone,” Mark says. “Nobody should be excluded in the journey to improve coffee’s long-term future.”
